Huawei’s foldable phone Mate X not yet ready for market says top executive

Foldable smartphones were first unveiled in the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona earlier this year when both Samsung and Huawei had showcased their Galaxy Fold and Mate X folding smartphones respectively. However, the devices have not been made available in the markets. A few days ago, Samsung said that it has fixed the issues in the Galaxy Fold and they will be launching it by September. Huawei, on the other hand, is presently is still not certain.

Bringing the rumours of a possible September launch to rest, Shenzen-based technology giant has informed that the foldable device is still not ready for launch. According to a report by GizChina, He Gang, president of Huawei’s consumer business mobile phone product line has said that Mate X is still not ready for markets.

According to Gang, Huawei is still optimizing/perfecting the Mate X and it cannot go public without meeting the quality requirements. “Everyone should be very clear that Huawei’s quality requirements are very demanding. If it does not meet the quality requirements, we will not let the products go on the market,” the report said quoting Gang as saying.

The shipment of the folding smartphone has already been delayed. The device was scheduled to launch in May this year, but the last update we had was that it is likely to get launched by September.

There were some rumours in the past week when the folding smartphone was seen at the hands of Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei’s Consumer Business Division, which fuelled speculations that the device may be finally ready for launch in September to rival Samsung’s Galaxy Fold. However, after the latest statement, there is no clarity as to when we can expect the Huawei Mate X to launch.

“We have invested heavily in Mate X. As for when Samsung’s device will hit the market, it is not a key point for us to consider. The key point we consider is to hope that consumers can get this product when they get it,” Gang was quoted as saying in the report.

To recall, Huawei Mate X was officially unveiled at MWC 2019 in February this year. The device also featured on TENAA a few days ago with the model number Huawei TAH-AN00. The listing consists of all the device specifications that were announced at MWC 2019.