Huawei’s first foldable smartphone will be 5G enabled, confirms company

Huawei has confirmed its first foldable smartphone will also support blazing-fast 5G speeds. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Huawei’s deputy chairman Ken Hu said that the company’s first 5G phone will be its foldable phone. “In our first [5G] smartphone we’re going to introduce a foldable screen,” said Hu, according to Telecoms. Hu also revealed that the phone will arrive in the middle of 2019.

Earlier last week, Huawei admitted that a foldable phone is in the works. Speaking at the IFA technology tradeshow in Berlin, Huawei CEO Richard Yu told the German publication Die Welt: “Why are you still using a computer? Probably because the smartphone display is too small for you. “We will change that. It is conceivable that a display can be folded out.”

Huawei isn’t the only company working on a foldable phone. Samsung too is interested in developing a foldable smartphone. The South Korean major has openly admitted that it plans to launch a foldable phone in late 2018 or early 2019. The phone is reportedly called the Galaxy X, and will likely to be the first commercially available folding smartphone. In fact, Samsung could tease the device as early as November this year.

In an interview with CNBC, Samsung’s head of mobile business DJ Koh said the foldable device would debut in 2018, probably during Samsung’s annual developer conference, which kicks off Nov. 7 in San Francisco. While he was reluctant to answer anything related to the release date, Koh did mention that Samsung has “nearly concluded” its development. Samsung is also expected to announce the Galaxy S10 at the beginning of 2019.

