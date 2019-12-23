Huawei expects to ship 230 million smartphones in 2019

Huawei earlier this year announced that it would sell at least 270 million smartphones before the year ends. Huawei earlier this year announced that it would sell at least 270 million smartphones before the year ends.

Chinese technology company Huawei has reportedly said that it will sell 230 million smartphones by the end of the year. This means Huawei will sell an approximate 40 million fewer units than initially expected. Whether Huawei accepts or not, but consumers in key international markets are quickly losing interest in the company’s devices that come without Google core services.

Huawei earlier this year announced that it would sell at least 270 million smartphones before the year ends. That goal, however, seems to be unachievable due to the US ban on Huawei which has been in effect since May. Nevertheless, the 230 million figure is still decent, considering Huawei actually managed to sell 30 million more units than the previous year. This is despite the US trade ban, which made Huawei kind of non-existent in Europe, its biggest smartphone market after China. Huawei reached the 200 million goal in late October.

Industry insiders believe that the US ban on Huawei has restricted the growth of the company in markets like India. Huawei (and its sister brand Honor) is no more among the top five smartphone players in the country. The tech giant hasn’t had launched a single new smartphone over the past six months. The company was supposed to launch the Mate 30 Pro in India, however, there is no word on its availability yet.

Given that Huawei’s use of Android is restricted, the company is wooing Indian developers to bring their apps to Huawei’s app store. This strategy will allow Huawei to be less dependent on Google and its marque apps such as Gmail. YouTube and Maps.

