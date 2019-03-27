Huawei event 2019: P30 Pro, smart glasses, smartwatches and everything else announced

Huawei had a lot to show off at its special event, which took place in Paris. The world’s third-largest smartphone maker introduced two new smartphones – the P30 and P30 Pro. The price of its most premium smartphone — starting at 999 euros (Rs 77,718) — is key to Huawei’s growth in the high-end smartphone market. The P30 Pro has a 5x periscope-like optical zoom and a Leica-branded quad-camera setup on the back.

Apart from two new phones, Huawei also revealed a pair of smart glasses for which it teamed up with Korean luxury eyewear company Gentle Monster. If that wasn’t enough, the Chinese company unveiled two new editions of its Watch GT smartwatch as well. Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Group, closed the presentation by announcing a smart band, a pair of wireless earphones, its AirPods rival, and a 40W Powerbank with a massive 12000mAh battery.

Here’s everything you need to know about Huawei’s press conference, including what all happened.

P30 Pro

The P30 Pro is undoubtedly the star of the show, and was the most highly-anticipated smartphone. The highlights? The P30 Pro has a Leica-branded quad-camera setup on the back. The setup consists of a 40MP main sensor with a f/1.6 aperture, a 20MP ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP telephoto zoom sensor with a f/2.4 aperture.

But what makes the P30 Pro so special is that it offers 5x optical zoom and up to 50x digital zoom. In addition, the P30 Pro also has Time of Flight sensor for depth. The phone has a 32MP front-facing cameras. Plus, the P30 Pro is capable of recording videos in low-light and there’s also a Dual-View video mode too.

Huawei’s latest flagship has a lot of impressive specifications, from a 6.47-inch FHD+ curved OLED display to IP68 dust and water resistance. The P30 Pro also comes with a reverse wireless charging, as well as an in-display fingerprint scanner. Interestingly, the P30 Pro uses Acoustic Display Technology which emits sounds through the display, similar to the LG G8.

The P30 Pro is powerful too of course, with a Kirin 980 processor, 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, and a 4200mAh battery with 40W super fast charging. The device doesn’t come cheap, though. It starts at 999 euros (Rs 77,718) and goes up to 1249 euros (Rs 97,174) for the top-end model. Huawei has already confirmed the P30 Pro is coming to India via Amazon. Expect the smartphone to officially launch in India sometime in the mid of April.

Huawei P30 Pro competes against the likes of Samsung Galaxy S10+ and Apple iPhone XS Max.

P30

Even though both the P30 and P30 Pro look the same, there are a couple of differences that make the two handsets different from each other. The main difference between the two phones is the rear cameras. The P30 Pro has a quad-camera setup, while the P30 has three cameras on the back.

The P30’s triple camera setup consists of a 40MP main sensor with a f/1.8 aperture, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP zoom sensor with a f/2.4 aperture. Unlike the P30 Pro which has a 5x periscope-like optical zoom and up to 50x digital zoom, the P30 settles with 3x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom.

The two new phones will run on the 7nm Kirin 980 processor. They have both adopted the waterdrop-style notched design and sport a 6.1-inch and a 6.47-inch screen respectively. The Huawei P30 has a built-in 3650mAh battery and the P30Pro has a built-in 4200mAh battery. The P30 supports 22.5W fast charging, while the Pro supports 40W super-fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

The Huawei P30 costs 799 euros (Rs 62,163) for the 128GB/6GB variant. We doubt Huawei would launch the P30 in India anytime soon, though there is no official confirmation from the company.

Smart glasses

One announcement which took everyone by surprise was the launch of a pair of smart glasses. Yes, you heard right: Huawei has announced its smart glasses, designed in partnership with luxury Korean sunglasses designer Gentle Monster.

These glasses look fashionable and serve a specific purpose. They are essentially meant to replace your earphones. With the new glasses, users will be able to make calls or play music. The antenna, charging module, dual microphone, chipset, speaker and battery of the glasses are all contained in the frame. The glasses also come with NFC to enable contactless payments.

Unlike Google Glass, the Huawei-made smart glasses do not have cameras. The glasses can be charged in a case through a USB Type-C port.

Pricing wasn’t announced, but Huawei said the glasses will hit retail shelves in select countries in July.

Watch GT Active and Elegant, Band 3

Next up: smartwatches. Huawei took the wraps off two new smartwatches at the global launch of P30 lineup. The new Watch GT Active and Elegant editions complement the original Watch GT, which was launched last year. They exactly look like the Watch GT, barring a few cosmetic differences,

The Active edition has the same 46mm watch face as the original Classic and Sport editions with a 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen display. The Elegant edition meanwhile, has a smaller 42mm ceramic bezel and a 1.2-inch AMOLED screen has a resolution of 390×390 pixels. Both new models can track sleep and measure heart rate in real-time.

Both new models also support a new triathlon mode that supports open water swimming, outdoor cycling, and outdoor running. This mode will come to the existing Watch GT models in a software update. While the Watch GT Active has the same two-week battery life as the Classic and Sport models, the Elegant edition is smaller, the battery life on the Watch GT Elegant is rated one week of normal usage. Both new smartwatches will be available in multiple colours.

The Active edition is priced at €249 (Rs 19,372) and the Elegant edition will set you back by €229 (Rs 17,816). No word on their launch in India just yet.

The company also announced the Band 3. It is an entry-level activity tracker with a 0.95-inch AMOLED colour display and a heart rate tracker.

FreeLace wireless earphones

Huawei’s FreeLace wireless earphones are similar to offerings from the likes of OnePlus and Beats. The FreeLace wireless earphones are designed for someone who exercises a lot and loves to listen to music while running. They have an elegant design language with memory metal wrapped in liquid silicon.

The headset has a USB-C port which offers fast charging. A five-minute charge gives the earphones up to four hours of playback time. They are rated to last for 18 hours of playback. Not a bad option for 99 euros (Rs 7,702).

FreeBuds Lite, 2000mAh 40W SuperCharge Power Bank

The FreeBuds Lite, a pair of wireless earbuds, are aimed at Samsung Galaxy Buds and Apple AirPods. The true wireless buds offer 12 hours of battery life and also come with IPX4 rating which means they are water resistant. The FreeBuds Lite true wireless earbuds are priced at 119 euros (Rs 9,258).

Last but not least, Huawei also announced a 40W Powerbank with a massive 12000mAh battery. The 12000 40W SuperCharge power bank cannot only charge smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, tablets but also your laptop. This is the first Power bank that gets the safety certification of Germany’s TUV Rheinland. Huawei claims 30 minutes of it being plugged in will get you from 0-70 per cent of charge. The power bank supports both Type-A and Type-C outputs. It is priced at 99 euros (Rs 7,702).

