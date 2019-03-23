Huawei Enjoy 9S image renders and specifications leaked online

Huawei is expected to launch its new mid-range smartphone, dubbed Huawei Enjoy 9S on March 25 in China. New image renders and device specifications have been leaked online thanks to MySmartPrice. According to the report, the device will feature a waterdrop style notched display and a triple camera setup on the back of the device.

According to the report the device will be launched in four colour options – Gradient Blue, Black, Red and Blue. The image renders also showcase that the triple camera setup on the back will be aligned vertically in a two plus one form factor paired with an LED flash module. It will also feature a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the back.

Huawei Enjoy 9S will sport a 6.21-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It will be powered by the company’s own HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor paired with an ‎ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. The device will come with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. Earlier leaks also hint at a 128GB internal storage variant also.

It will run on Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own EMUI 9.0 skin on top. All of this will be backed by a 3,400mAh non-removable battery.

In terms of optics, the device will sport a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 24MP primary sensor paired with a 16MP wide-angle sensor and a 2MP sensor. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor for selfies.

In related news, Huawei had earlier revealed that the company will launch a total of three devices on March 25 in China. These might be the Huawei Enjoys 9S, Huawei Enjoy 9E and Huawei M5 tablet.