Huawei EMUI 9 beta based on Android 9 Pie: Here’s how to download it on your device

Huawei has announced EMUI 9, the latest version of its Android-based user interface, based on Android 9 Pie. While the final version will come pre-loaded on the Mate 20 when it launches on October 16, those users with select Huawei and Honor devices can download a beta version of the new software.

What’s new in EMUI 9

As expected, EMUI 9 bases many of its features from the key aspects in Android Pie. According to Android Central, the new version of EMUI gives full screen visuals for call and alarm alerts, as well as a task-switching setup built upon Android 9.0’s gesture input. Visual improvements in EMUI 9.0 include controls and tabs being shifted to the bottom of the screen, while pre-loaded apps, and ‘Settings’, come with artistic illustrations. Besides this, the number of menus available across options made available on EMUI have been reduced to 843, down from 940.

Other features seen on EMUI 9 include the return function, that works by swiping inward from the phone’s left bezel. To open recent apps, one can swipe upwards from the bottom bezel. The same option can also send a user to the home page. So far, gesture navigation is yet to be seen on EMUI 9, though future beta versions are expected to run this feature. Across apps, Android Central claims that EMUI 9 works faster than EMUI 8.Besides faster hardware support from the recently launched Kirin 980 processor, EMUI 9 will also test out GPU Turbo 2.0, that promises a smoother and smarter gameplay experience.

EMUI 9 beta: Compatible Huawei, Honor devices

At the moment, the beta is limited to a handful of devices, seven devices in total. Four are Huawei-branded devices, while the other three fall under Honor’s stable. The list includes:

Huawei

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P20

Huawei Mate 10

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Honor

Honor Play

Honor View 10

Honor 10

How to sign-up for EMUI 9 beta?

If you own any of the above mentioned compatible devices, here’s how you can sign-up for the beta:

1. Go to Huawei’s Friendly User Test (FUT) page.

2. Download the beta app.

3. Sign up for an account if you haven’t already

4. Go to Personal > Join

5. Find the EMUI 9 beta programme and sign up

That said, you are downloading a pre-release software. The stability of the beta software is no guaranteed, as it often contains bugs and issues that have yet to be ironed out.

