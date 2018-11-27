Huawei could launch smartphone with in-display camera in December: Report

Huawei could launch a smartphone with a display hole next month, as per a post from IceUniverse. The tipster has shared a picture via Twitter, with the Huawei logo on top, of a phone with an in-display camera. While details remain unknown, it is rumoured that it could launch before Samsung’s Galaxy A8s.

As per the tweet from IceUniverse, the Chinese smartphone maker appears to have developed the phone, even though no other images have been seen. The official-looking poster comes with the Huawei phone’s display in the foreground, which appears to be full screen and notchless.

On the top left corner, a circular shape is visible, from which light appears to be streaming out. This will be the in-display camera, for which Huawei might keep the configuration and specifications under wraps.

Huawei will release the world’s first hole-screen mobile phone before the Samsung Galaxy A8s, which will be released in December, but the A8s may also be released in December, so who will start, it will wait and see.

Huawei's offensive against Samsung has never weakened.

The leak surrounding this Huawei phone comes in the wake of a string of recent leaks surrounding the Galaxy A8s, which will be Samsung’s first phone with a similar design. Galaxy A8s is expected to feature an Infinity-O display, that has been patented by the company across certification agencies.

From the specifications being rumoured, Galaxy A8s could have a 6.4-inch display, and be running the Snapdragon 710 processor. This will be backed by Samsung’s One UI over and above Android 9 Pie, as well as a 3400mAh battery. Galaxy A8s could come with 6GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and expandable memory of 256GB.

It is expected to have a vertically stacked triple rear camera configuration, with a 24MP primary camera, paired with 10MP and 5MP cameras. Also, Galaxy A8s could have a 24MP front camera.