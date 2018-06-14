Huawei claims it shipped 6 million units of its P20 series

Huawei’s P20 series might have shipped over 6 million units worldwide. Huawei’s P20 series might have shipped over 6 million units worldwide.

Huawei’s P20 series shipments crossed over 6 million units worldwide. This was claimed by the Chinese tech company, at the Asia leg of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018. Huawei’s P20 series features the Huawei P20 Pro, which is the world’s first smartphone with a triple-rear camera configuration. There’s also a P20 with a dual-rear camera and a P20 Lite.

While the P20 Pro competes with other flagship phones, such as Apple’s iPhone X, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ and Google’s Pixel 2 XL, the P20 Lite is a mid-range smartphone. Commenting on the success of the phones, Kevin Ho, President of Huawei’s Handsets Product Line, said “The incredible reception and sales performance of the Huawei P20 Series demonstrate that we understand our markets, and show our commitment to innovation and R&D.”

In April this year, Huawei’s P20 series was launched as Amazon exclusive devices in India. The P20 Pro sports a 6.1-inch OLED Full HD+ screen (2240 x 1080 pixels) and has a notch above the display, while the P20 lite 5.84-inch Full HD+ Full View display with a notch on top. Based on Android 8.0 Oreo, the P20 Pro runs Huawei’s Kirin 970 chip, backed by 6GB of RAM, 128GB of non-expandable memory, and 4,000mAh battery. Meanwhile, the P20 Lite runs the Kirin 659 SoC with 4GB RAM, 64GB memory (which is expandable), and a 3000mAh battery, with support for fast charging.

On the camera front, the Huawei P20 Pro features a triple-rear camera, with a 40MP primary colour camera of f/1.8 aperture, a 20MP monochrome sensor with f/1.6 aperture, and an 8MP telephoto lens offering f/2.4 aperture and 3x optical zoom. It also features a 24MP selfie lens. Meanwhile, the P20 Lite comes with a 16MP + 2MP dual-rear camera configuration. The Huawei P20 pro is priced at Rs 64,999, while the P20 Lite is available at Rs 19,999.

