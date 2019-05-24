Huawei CEO says even he bought iPhones as company faces ban in US

Even as Huawei’s phones and computers face an uncertain future in the global markets given the President Trump’s ban on Chinese companies, in China the trade war is also taking on a patriotic fever. The ban on Huawei means that many Chinese users are supporting the company, and Apple’s iPhones are expected to take a hit on this. However, Huawei’s chairman Ren Zhengfei has tried to quell some of this nationalist zeal surrounding the company’s phones.

Advertising

Ren was quoted by the South China Morning Post as saying that one cannot associate patriotism with buying Huawei phones. He also revealed that he has himself bought iPhones for his family, when they are aboard.

The Huawei chairman said, “iPhone has a good ecosystem and when my family are abroad, I still buy them iPhones, so one can’t narrowly think love for Huawei should mean loving Huawei phones.” The chairman also said that the temporary extension of the license for 90 days from US companies, which was granted as relief by the US Commerce Department would not mean much.

He again highlighted that Huawei was “prepared,” though he also thanked American companies for their role in his company’s development. His comments come as several companies have announced suspension of business ties with Huawei, including Google, ARM Holdings, Microsoft, Intel, Broadcom, and Qualcomm to name some of the key players.

Advertising

Read more: Explained: Why news of Google suspending business with Huawei is important

In Google’s case, the company has had to cancel the Android license for Huawei, though it has promised that the Play Store and Play Protect Services will continue to work on existing phones from the brand. The Android ban will hit both Huawei and Honor phones, and new products from the company are unlikely to run Android.

Huawei has revealed they are working on their own operating system, which could launch by the fall of 2019, though it is not ready. It was also reported that ARM Holdings would suspend business with Huawei, which is crucial given the former is licensing its chip architecture to most other firms. While Huawei phones run their own Kirin chipset, the design and architecture is licenses from ARM Holdings.

Microsoft also removed Huawei products from its online store and will likely cancel the Windows license for the Chinese firm. However, Microsoft has not issued a confirmation around this.