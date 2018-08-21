Huawei caught using DSLR for photos, instead of phone in Nova 3 advertisement

Huawei caught faking smartphone camera in the Nova 3 ad. In this photo. the shot in question which revealed that Huawei was using a DSLR, not a Nova 3. Huawei caught faking smartphone camera in the Nova 3 ad. In this photo. the shot in question which revealed that Huawei was using a DSLR, not a Nova 3.

Huawei has been caught using a DSLR camera in an advertisement for the Nova 3 that was run by the Huawei Mobile Egypt division. It appears that a DSLR was used to capture ‘selfies’, instead of the actual Nova 3. The company is yet to issue a statement on the issue, but this is not the first time that smartphone makers have been caught using a DSLR, while trying to promote their phone’s camera.

The issue came to light because one of the models in the advertisement actually shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the Nova 3 ad shoot, which clearly shows the male model pretending to hold a smartphone in the classic selfie pose. What makes it worse is that there’s no Huawei Nova 3 in the photo at all. Instead the ‘selfie’ picture is being taken from a DSLR.

The Instagram post has been deleted, but users have managed to shared screenshots on the Reddit. The issue was highlighted in a Reddit thread titled, “Huwaei faked an ad for its new phone Huawei Nova 3i’ posted by user u/AbdullahSab3.

The user wrote, “A couple of days ago, Huawei Mobile Egypt posted a video advertising the front camera of its new phone Huawei Nova 3i. (a photo from the video: https://m.imgur.com/a/g1a2Mo0) and today, the model (the lady) posted a photo on Instagram from behind the scenes showing that there’s actually no phone involved at all but it is in fact a professional picture taken with a DSLR.”

Check out the YouTube ad for the Huawei Nova 3 in Egypt below, which has caused all the controversy

This is not the first time that Huawei has faced flak for trying to oversell the camera on its smartphones. Previously with P9, Huawei had shared a stunning picture promoting the phone on its social media platform. EXIF data from the photo revealed it was taken by a high-end DSLR. Huawei later defended itself saying the text for the post never claimed the picture was taken from the P9.

Previously, Nokia had also faced criticism when it promoted the Lumia 920’s video capabilities. The video revealed that the footage was actually shot from a high-end camera, rather than the Lumia 920’s video camera.

Check out the Nokia Lumia ad below.

The latest controversy just highlights that even smartphone companies know that when it comes to photography, nothing beats a DSLR. AI and smart cameras aside, the level of detail that a DSLR promises is far more than what a smartphone can deliver. And looks like Huawei knew that too well when it shot the Egypt ad.

