Huawei caught cheating on phone benchmarks; here’s what they had to say

Select Huawei and Honor phones have been delisted by 3DMark after they were caught cheating on phone benchmarks in an investigation carried out by AnandTech, an online computer hardware publication. As a result, 3DMark-parent UL Benchmarks delisted Huawei Nova 3, P20, P20 Pro and Honor Play from its database.

According to AnandTech’s investigation, certain Huawei and Honor phones were boosting their performance whenever running public versions of benchmarking apps. The investigation revealed that Huawei phones performed 47 per cent better than they did previously on private versions of benchmarking apps.

As a response to the investigation, Wang Chenglu, President of Software at Huawei’s Consumer Business Group, told AnandTech that the company wanted to follow the benchmarking standards that could meet the real-world experience and Huawei was doing so because “others do the same testing.” According to Wang, it was a common practice in China, implying that Huawei sales would affect negatively otherwise.

Huawei told UL Benchmarks that it had plans to offer a speed-boosting mode via a future update which other apps could benefit from to achieve the same kind of performance boost. However, Huawei said that it was a mutual agreement between the two companies to delist select Huawei phones from 3DMark. In a detailed statement, Huawei had this to say:

“Huawei and UL (creators of 3DMark) have held comprehensive discussions on benchmarking practices this week, and have reached a positive agreement on the next steps in working together.

In the discussion, Huawei explained that its smartphones use an artificial intelligent resource scheduling mechanism. Because different scenarios have different resource needs, the latest Huawei handsets leverage innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence to optimize resource allocation in a way so that the hardware can demonstrate its capabilities to the fullest extent, while fulfilling user demands across all scenarios.

UL understands the intent of Huawei’s approach, but is opposed to forcing the use of a “Performance Mode” by default when a benchmarking application is detected by the device. UL rules require a device to run the benchmark as if it were any other application.

Huawei respects consumers’ right to choose what to do with their devices. Therefore, Huawei will provide users with open access to “Performance Mode” in EMUI 9.0, so that the user can choose when to use the maximum power of their device.

Huawei and UL have also discussed current common benchmark testing methodologies in general. UL and Huawei would like to participate in an industry movement to develop benchmarking standards that best serve the needs of manufacturers, press, and consumers.

To prevent confusion around current benchmarking results, after discussion, UL and Huawei have temporarily delisted the benchmark scores of a range of Huawei devices, and will reinstate them after Huawei grants all users of Huawei handsets access to the Performance Mode.”

