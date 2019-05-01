Huawei beats Apple to become second largest smartphone maker in Q1 2019: Counterpoint

Huawei has surpassed Apple to become the world’s second largest smartphone maker in the first quarter of 2019, according to research firm Counterpoint. This is the second time that Apple has not able to retain the number two position in terms of market share.

According to the data shared by Hong Kong-based Counterpoint Research, Huawei managed to ship 59.1 million smartphones, up from 39.3 million in Q1 2018. By comparison, Apple delivered shipments of 42.0 million, down from 52.2 million in Q1 2018.

Counterpoint claims that a lot of factors contributed to the success of Huawei in the smartphone market. The company’s lead in AI and camera innovation has helped Huawei to sell smartphones in large numbers. And on top of that, the dual Huawei and Honor brand strategy has done wonders in China.

“Like Samsung and Apple, Huawei also is becoming increasingly vertically integrated. We believe it is Huawei that Samsung should be worrying about rather than Apple,” said Shobhit Srivastava, research analyst at Counterpoint.

Even though the overall smartphone market declined by 5 per cent in Q1 2019, Huawei still managed to show impressive growth of 50 per year over year. The P30 Pro maker garnered 17 per cent of the smartphone market in Q1 2019, up from 11 per cent in Q1 2018.

Samsung retained the numero uno position with 72.0 million units shipped and a market share of 21 per cent. Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo rounded out the top five, with shipments of 27.8 per cent, 26.5 per cent and 24.0 per cent, respectively. Market share of all thee Chinese companies stood at 8 per cent, 8 per cent and 7 per cent for the quarter.