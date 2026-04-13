Huawei beats Apple and Samsung to launch the world’s first horizontally ‘wide’ foldable phone

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has beaten Apple and Samsung by launching the industry’s first foldable phone with a “wide” screen.
Dubbed the Pura X Max, the phone has a wide screen, as opposed to the taller displays often seen on foldable smartphones. Huawei is calling the Pura X Max the industry’s first horizontally wide foldable phone.
Based on the pictures Huawei shared on Weibo, China’s social media platform, the phone appears very wide, similar to an iPad mini. All folding phones currently on the market open up from a regular-shaped handset into a tablet with an almost square aspect ratio. Huawei, however, has chosen a different shape that is wider than usual. This design is reminiscent of the original Google Pixel Fold, which paired a 5.8-inch outer display with a 7.6-inch inner screen. Huawei has yet to confirm the specifications of its wide foldable phone.
The wide foldable design has an advantage over regular foldables: the screen ratio is better suited for media consumption, as videos don’t have large black bars and everything looks more natural. However, the wider build can make the phone bulkier, harder to hold, and less comfortable compared to more compact devices.
Huawei’s official images show the Pura X Max as a short, wide foldable phone with a triple rear camera, a minimal crease, and three colour options: white, orange, and purple. The company will reveal more details about the device on April 21, but consumers in China can already pre-order the foldable. Before the Pura X Max, Huawei had attempted to create a wide-screen flip smartphone.
Huawei has debuted a new “wide” foldable phone ahead of Apple and Samsung, both of which plan to launch foldables with a similar form factor this year. In fact, Samsung is preparing a new Wide Fold phone as early as July, while Apple may launch its first foldable (also expected to feature a wide screen) in September.
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Industry insiders say that as the smartphone market is already saturated, brands may be turning to new form factors and more premium-priced foldables to attract customers. Huawei’s wide foldable and upcoming folding phones from Apple and Samsung will target a similar market, with screens within a tenth of an inch of each other and a shared 4:3 aspect ratio, a format that works well for consuming media and reading.
The iPhone Fold will be launched alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September this year. (Image: X/ AppleHub)
Samsung, Apple’s top rival in the worldwide smartphone market, launched its first foldable phone in 2019. iPhones are a key revenue driver for Apple, accounting for over half of the company’s reported $143.8 billion revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Huwei, a top smartphone brand in China and a competitor to Apple, has been selling folding phones for years.
Anuj Bhatia is a seasoned personal technology writer at indianexpress.com with a career spanning over a decade. Active in the domain since 2011, he has established himself as a distinct voice in tech journalism, specializing in long-form narratives that bridge the gap between complex innovation and consumer lifestyle.
Experience & Career: Anuj has been a key contributor to The Indian Express since late 2016. Prior to his current tenure, he served as a Senior Tech Writer at My Mobile magazine and held a role as a reviewer and tech writer at Gizbot. His professional trajectory reflects a rigorous commitment to technology reporting, backed by a postgraduate degree from Banaras Hindu University.
Expertise & Focus Areas: Anuj’s reporting covers the spectrum of personal technology, characterized by a unique blend of modern analysis and historical context. His key focus areas include:
Core Technology: Comprehensive coverage of smartphones, personal computers, apps, and lifestyle tech.
Deep-Dive Narratives: Specializes in composing longer-form feature articles and explainers that explore the intersection of history, technology, and popular culture.
Global & Local Scope: Reports extensively on major international product launches from industry titans like Apple and Google, while simultaneously covering the ecosystem of indie and home-grown tech startups.
Niche Interests: A dedicated focus on vintage technology and retro gaming, offering readers a nostalgic yet analytical perspective on the evolution of tech.
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Anuj is a trusted voice in the industry, recognized for his ability to de-jargonize trending topics and provide context to rapid technological advancements. His authority is reinforced by his on-ground presence at major international tech conferences and his nuanced approach to product reviews. By balancing coverage of the world's most valuable tech brands with emerging startups, he offers a holistic and objective view of the global technology landscape.
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