Huawei beats Apple and Samsung to launch the world’s first horizontally ‘wide’ foldable phone

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has beaten Apple and Samsung by launching the industry’s first foldable phone with a “wide” screen.

Dubbed the Pura X Max, the phone has a wide screen, as opposed to the taller displays often seen on foldable smartphones. Huawei is calling the Pura X Max the industry’s first horizontally wide foldable phone.

Based on the pictures Huawei shared on Weibo, China’s social media platform, the phone appears very wide, similar to an iPad mini. All folding phones currently on the market open up from a regular-shaped handset into a tablet with an almost square aspect ratio. Huawei, however, has chosen a different shape that is wider than usual. This design is reminiscent of the original Google Pixel Fold, which paired a 5.8-inch outer display with a 7.6-inch inner screen. Huawei has yet to confirm the specifications of its wide foldable phone.