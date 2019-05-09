Huawei P30 Lite pre-booking offers for offline; sale starts May 17

Huawei has announced a series of offers for its offline customers on pre-booking the Huawei P30 Lite, which was launched last month in India. Starting from May 10, customers who pre-book the device at Rs 2000, at any Croma or Poorvika store will get a free Boat earphone rocker 255 worth Rs 2990 in addition to a host of benefits. The phone will go on sale from May 17.

Reliance Jio customers can avail over 2.2TB of data and a cashback of Rs 2200 in the form of 44 vouchers worth Rs 50 each. These 44 cashback vouchers can be redeemed, one at a time, against subsequent recharges of Rs 198 and Rs 299 only through the My Jio app.

In addition to this, upon doing the recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299, users will receive 5GB additional data voucher, limited to 25 recharges, which will be credited in their MyJio account.

The Huawei P30 Lite is priced at Rs 22,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. It will be available in two colour variants – Midnight black and Peacock blue.

The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup on the back, comprising of a 24MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor. The P30 Lite has a 32MP selfie camera. Instead of an in-display fingerprint sensor, the phone comes with a physical fingerprint scanner mounted at the back.

Among shooting features, the rear camera comes with Wide angle, Night, Portrait, Pro, Slow-mo, Panorama, Light painting, HDR, Time-Lapse, 3D Panorama, Stickers, Documents, Ultra snapshot, Capture smiles, Audio control, Timer features. On the other hand, the front camera has features such as Portrait, Panorama, AR lens, Time-Lapse, Filter, 3D Panorama, Stickers, Capture smiles, Mirror reflection, Audio control and timer.

The Huawei P30 Lite comes with a 6.15-inch LCD screen with a full HD (2312 x 1080 pixel) resolution along with a teardrop notch at the top. It is powered by a Kirin 710 processor and has a screen-to-body ratio of 90 per cent.