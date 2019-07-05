Huawei announces freebies for MediaPad T5, goes on sale on July 10

Earlier this week Huawei launched the Huawei MediaPad T5 in India starting at Rs 14,990 and the company has recently announced attractive offers and takeaways on its latest tablet exclusively through Amazon India.

Advertising

Customers who purchase the latest tablet from Huawei will also get a flip cover and Huawei Earphone AM 12 worth Rs 2,998 absolutely free.

The Huawei MediaPad T5 is available in two size variants – 2GB RAM/16GB storage which is priced at Rs 14,990 and 3GB RAM/32GB storage which will be sold for Rs 16,990. The tablet will be available for sale starting July 10.

The MediaPad T5 comes with a 10.1-inch 1080P full HD vivid display screen with 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution which allows a broader vision for a wide-screen visual experience. The tablet has a 76.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 16:10 aspect ratio.

Advertising

Huawei MediaPad T5 is powered by an octa-core processor and runs Android 8.0 Oreo operating system with EMUI 8.0 skin on top. The device can have an expanded memory of up to 256GB through microSD card. It also comes with the dual-speaker layout which is located at the bottom of the Huawei logo side and equipped with virtual left and right channel sound output.

The company said that the Huawei MediaPad T5 comes with an intelligent file management system, which gets rid of system cache and debris. The device can connect with Huawei phone, Windows PC and Mac. The tablet weighs 460 grams and is available only in Black colour option.

The tablet also comes with Children’s Corner, which lets users set limits to their child’s usage and customise the content available. It also offers enhanced eye-comfort modes for eyesight health: Posture Guidance that provides a reminder for the user to not read the tablet when lying down, Blue Ray Filter and Usage Time Control.

Also Read|Huawei still not sure if it can continue using Android or not

The tablet will be going on sale on July 10 and customers can get notifications about all the updates related to the availability of the device by simply registering on the Amazon India website and clicking on ‘Notify Me’.