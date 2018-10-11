Huawei announces EMUI 9.0 for India: A look at its features

Huawei’s EMUI 9.0 includes a new gesture based navigation system designed for FullView display.

Huawei has announced it EMUI 9.0 interface for India. The EMUI 9.0 will soon roll out for Huawei devices, the company said in a press statement, though it did not give out an exact timeline. The interface comes with a host of India-specific features as well like support for Indian 28 languages, local calendar, as well as a deeper integration for the PayTM app.

Huawei’s EMUI 9.0 promises 12.9 per cent better performance and 10 per cent better app load times compared to EMUI 8. For an easy one-handed operation, a few buttons have been moved to the lower half of the screen. Huawei has also introduced GPU Turbo 2.0 in EMUI 9.0, which is said to enhance touch controls in games. It works in sync with the App Assistant feature to deliver a smooth mobile gaming experience.

Huawei’s EMUI 9.0 includes a new gesture based navigation system designed for FullView display. Users can perform Navigation Bar icons with either a tap or a flick, use Back function by a light swipe on the edge of the screen. Digital wellbeing features that help user’s track and manage the time spent on their smartphone have also been included in EMUI 9.0.

“We at Huawei, are not only focused on offering distinctive user experience, but also enhance the way consumers connect with one other. The recently launched EMUI 9.0 has been developed from a commitment of creating an enjoyable, consistent and simple experience. The enhanced user experience and high-speed performance of EMUI 9.0 come together and enable an unmatched operating system for Huawei phones that is intuitive and simple. We remain committed to our mission of creating not just smart but intelligent devices that add ease and efficiency to the lives of our consumers,” Brody Ji, Senior Product Director, Huawei Consumer Business Group, said.

