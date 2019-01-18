Huawei, Honor announce discounts for Amazon and Flipkart sale: Here are details

Huawei and its sub-brand Honor will also be offering discounts on a number of its smartphone products on both Flipkart and Amazon for their upcoming Republic Day sales. Both the Amazon and Flipkart sales will commence on January 20. Amazon will end its sale on January 23.

Flipkart will end its sale on January 22. Both the companies will offer their customers an additional 10 per cent discount on making purchases with select debit and credit cards.

Honor is offering discounts on phones like Honor Play, Honor 9N, Honor 8X. Huawei will be offering discounts of up to Rs 7,000 on its premium phones like the P20 Lite, Nova 3 and Nova 3i smartphones during Amazon’s Great Indian sale. The company will offer its customers no-cost EMI deals and exchange offers as well.

During the sale, Huawei P20 Lite which usually sells at Rs 19,999 will be made available to consumers with a discount of Rs 7,000 at Rs 12,999. Key features of the device include a 5.84-inch full HD+ FullView display, HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor, 24MP front camera and 4GB of RAM.

Huawei will not be offering any direct discount on its P20 Pro and it will remain at Rs 59,999. However, the company will be offering its customers an exchange discount of Rs 5,000 along with a three month no-cost EMI option. Key features include a 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED FullView display, Kirin 970 processor and a triple camera setup on the back.

The Huawei Nova 3 will be available at Rs 29,999 down Rs 5,000 from its usual selling price of Rs 34,999. The device features a dual camera setup on the front and back. It is powered by the company’s own HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor paired with 6GB of RAM.

The company will be offering a discount of Rs 4,000 on the Nova 3i, which has an MRP of Rs 20,990. During Amazon’s Great Indian sale, the device will be available at Rs 16,990. Just like the Nova 3, the Nova 3i also features a dual camera setup on the back and front. It is powered by the company’s own Kirin 710 processor.

Honor will be offering discounts on its Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7A, Honor 7S on Flipkart. Other budget phones like Honor 7C, Honor 8X, Honor 8C and the mid-range Honor Play will be available on Amazon.

Honor 9N is available in two RAM/internal storage configurations – 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage, both of which will be sold for Rs 7,650 and Rs 9,450, respectively.

Honor 9 Lite 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant will be available for Rs 7,650, and its 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant will be available at Rs 9,900. Honor 7A and Honor 7S will be made available at Rs 6,750 and Rs 5,400, respectively.

Coming to products available Amazon, the Honor 8X 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant will be available at Rs 12,499, whereas the 6GB RAM/64GB variant will be made available at Rs 13,299. Both the discounted prices for the Honor 8X include exchange bonuses too.

The Honor Play is available in two RAM configurations – 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM. The 4GB RAM variant will be made available at Rs 12,599, and the 6GB RAM variant will be made available at Rs 16,199. Finally, Honor 8C and Honor 7C will be made available at Rs 9,899 and Rs 7,649, respectively.