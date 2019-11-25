Huawei adds a notch to its flagship MediaPad Pro tablet

Hole punch displays are common among smartphones, and now, Huawei has launched the world’s first tablet with a punch-hole screen. Huawei’s latest MediaPad Pro tablet has the notch, a little cutout at the top left corner of the screen that houses the selfie camera.

As of now, the MediaPad Pro is only hitting retail shelves in China, with the price starting 3299 Yuan (Rs 33,643). There is no word yet on when, or if the tablet will launch outside of China.

Speaking of the device, Huawei MediaPad Pro sports a 10.8-inch LCD display (1600 x 2560). Huawei claims this bezel-less display has a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio, plus a notched cutout on the top left corner to accommodate an 8MP selfie camera. Under the hood, the tablet is powered by a Kirin 990 processor paired with either 6GB or 8GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. A 13MP rear-facing camera is also there for taking photos

The MediaPad Pro also includes four speakers, as well as a 7250mAh battery with 40W fast charging. The tablet also offers reverse wireless charging, which is something the Apple iPad Pro does not support. The device also supports the M-stylus, and an optional keyboard case.

On paper, the Huawei MediaPad Pro appears to be a promising high-end tablet. But with the MatePad Pro or Mate 30 Pro, the main thing is that neither of the devices ships with Google’s core services and apps. The US ban has impacted Huawei hard because new devices have no access to Google apps and services.