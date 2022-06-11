HTC’s own ‘metaverse phone’ is launching on June 28

HTC has been largely a missing name in the smartphone market as of late, with barely any new devices launching in regions like India where the phonemaker once reigned supreme. However, the company has been known for its developments in the VR (Virtual Reality) segment in recent years. The company is now bringing together its experience in VR and smartphones together in a new device that it will launch later this month.

The new HTC device will launch on June 28 and is set to be the first metaverse (or to be precise, Vivaverse) phone. This means it will likely leverage VR and AR (Augmented Reality) with a deeper integration with the Viveverse, HTC’s own flavour of the Metaverse concept.

HTC’s Viveverse phone, which still doesn’t have an official name, was first expected to launch in April this year, but supply chain issues reportedly forced the Taiwan-based company to push back its launch plans.

Even after the announcement, details around the new HTC phone remain scarce. Whether the phone will be a flagship device, feature a special kind of camera or some new sensors are some of the questions that still have no answer. We also still don’t know what exact capabilities the Viveverse phone will offer, other than the expected support for the Vive Flow VR headset and a native AR app.

More details should be available during the launch of the device on June 28. Whether the phone will arrive in the Indian market is also still not known.