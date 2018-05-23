HTC U12+ with four cameras, Snapdragon 845 launched: Key specifications and features

HTC U12+ comes with four cameras – two on the front and two at the back, a Liquid surface design, Full View display and more. HTC U12+ comes with four cameras – two on the front and two at the back, a Liquid surface design, Full View display and more.

HTC U12+, the company’s first flagship for this year has been launched. The phone comes with four cameras – two on the front and two at the back, a Liquid surface design, Full View display and more. In addition to squeeze, the Edge Sense feature has been updated to work with tap and hold as well thanks to new pressure sensitive buttons. The Edge Sense 2 works in “almost any app” in the Google Play Store, according to the company. The phone also ships with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which can be activated with Always-On Voice feature or squeezing the phone.

HTC U12+ gets a 6-inch Super LCD 6 display with Quad HD+ resolution (2880 x 1440 pixels) and aspect ratio of 18:9. The screen has a pixel density at 537 ppi and supports HDR 10. The phone sports a Liquid surface design that we saw on the HTC U series with a new 3D glass cover on the display. HTC U12+ is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. The phone supports Face Unlock feature allowing users to unlock device by looking at it. It runs the company’s HTC Sense, based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

HTC U12+ is powered by 64 bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, clocked at up to 2.8 Ghz. It features 6GB RAM and 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable via a microSD card slot. The single Nano SIM card phone is backed by a 3,500mAh battery, said to offer a talk time of up to 23.8 hours on 3G/4G network. Fast charging with Quick Charge 3.0 is also supported, which ensures up to 50 per cent charge in 35 minutes. HTC U12+ is Hi-Res Audio certified and ships with the company’s USonic with Active Noise Cancellation, Qualcomm aptX HD, LDAC up to 32-bit high-resolution wireless audio via Bluetooth.

HTC U12+ features dual rear cameras. The primary 12MP sensor is a wide-angle camera with HTC UltraPixel 4 and f/1.75 aperture, while the secondary 16MP Telephoto lens has f/2.6 aperture. Other features include UltraSpeed Autofocus 2 ( Phase detection + Laser autofocus), digital zoom up to 10x, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), Bokeh mode, Dual LED flash, AR sticker, etc. It supports 4K video recording at 60fps. The phone gets dual 8MP cameras on the front with f/2.0 aperture, and support for slow motion 1080p video at 240fps as well as OIS and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS).

Connectivity options on the HTC U12+ include NFC, HTC Connect, Bluetooth 5, a USB 3.1 Gen 1, Type-C port, Wi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 & 5 GHz) with MU-MIMO, DisplayPort over USB type-C, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou. The phone supports sensors including, Ambient light sensor, Magnetic sensor, Proximity sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Motion G-sensor, Sensor Hub, Compass sensor, Edge sensor and Gyro sensor. HTC U12+ measures 156.6 x 73.9 x 8.7- 9.7 mm and weighs 188 grams. It will be available in three colour variants – Translucent Blue, Ceramic Black, and Flame Red.

