HTC U12 Life with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC appears on Geekbench ahead of launch?

HTC is gearing up to launch a new smartphone under its U-series at the IFA Berlin event on August 30. The company in its official Twitter handle last week shared a poster stating ‘Something for U’ along with the date, August 30. “Beauty and power meet on August 30th 2018,” the tweet read.

A Geekbench listing spotted by Dutch site Mobielkopen shows that the supposed HTC U12 Life will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 mobile platform. The device with the model number HTC 2Q6E1 is seen sporting 4GB of RAM. The supposed HTC U12 Life could run Android Oreo OS. The handset in the Geekbench listing showed a single-core score of 1,343 and multi-core score of 4,897.

Reports previously speculated that the handset will be a trimmed-down version of the flagship model, HTC U12+. HTC U12 Life is said to feature a 6-inch full HD+ 18:9 display with a pixel resolution of 2160 x 1080 stretched across the front panel. The handset could carry 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Reports have suggested that the upcoming HTC U-series smartphone might be the first to be unveiled with Google’s latest Android OS, Android Pie.

In terms of camera, HTC U12 Life is expected to sport a dual camera set up at the back having a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. Up front, it will bear a 13MP camera for selfies. The phone is said to carry a 3,600mAh battery. As for the pricing, rumour mill suggested that the HTC U12 Life might launch for a price of around $349 (roughly Rs 24,500).

