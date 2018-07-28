Follow Us:
HTC U12 Life leaked specifications reveal 6-inch display, Snapdragon 636

HTC U12 Life will have a full HD+ display, a dual camera setup on the back, and it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 28, 2018 2:12:25 pm
HTC U12 Life, the company’s new mid-segment phone could launch soon, according to a report in Android Authority. The upcoming smartphone is codenamed ‘Imagine Life’, and it could be a successor to HTC U11 Life, which was launched in November last year. The report suggests that HTC U12 Life will have a full HD+ display, a dual camera setup on the back, and it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor.

HTC U12 Life is expected to compete with mid-range phones such as Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 Pro and Nokia X5. However, the new HTC phone will be slightly expensive in comparison and will cost around $350 (approximately Rs 24,000). HTC could launch U12 Life before November.

HTC U12 Life is said to sport a 6-inch 18:9 Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor paired with the Adreno 509 GPU. The smartphone will come with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, expandable via a microSD card slot. HTC U12 Life could come in more storage variants, details of which are unclear at this point. The device will run Google’s Android P operating system and will be backed by a 3,600mAh battery.

As for the cameras, HTC U12 Life will sport a dual camera set up on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it will feature a 13MP camera sensor with flash for selfies. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth v5.0, and NFC support.

