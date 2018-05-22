HTC U12+ images, full specifications leaked on official site ahead of May 23 launch

HTC U12 Plus has been leaked in blue, black and pink colour options. (Image: Evan Blass/Twitter) HTC U12 Plus has been leaked in blue, black and pink colour options. (Image: Evan Blass/Twitter)

HTC U12+ launch could take place on May 23, and the company has already shared a teaser on Twitter. Now tipster Evan Blass has put out a full specifications list of the upcoming phone, which was accidentally put out on official HTC site along with image renders. HTC U12+, which is said to be the company’s only flagship smartphone this year, will come with dual rear cameras, Full View display, and more. The phone has been leaked in blue, black and pink colour options by Blass who put out photos on Twitter. The phone will sport a Liquid surface design that we saw on the HTC U series, as well as extremely thin bezels on the sides. It will have horizontally-aligned dual-rear camera setup with LED flash and a circular fingerprint sensor below it.

Also Read: HTC posts teaser for May 23 launch: Will it be U12, U12 Plus?

In terms of specifications, HTC U12+ will feature a 6-inch Quad HD+ Super LCD display, with a resolution of 2880×1440 pixels, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The screen will have 18:9 aspect ratio with thin chin on top and bottom. It will support HDR 10 and a Smart display for notifications as well. The phone will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, clocked at up to 2.6GHz with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 2TGB via a microSD card slot).

HTC U12+ will launch with 12MP+16MP dual rear cameras. The 12MP primary lens will be wide-angle camera with HTC UltraPixel 4 technology, and f/1.75 aperture, while 16MP secondary telephoto lens will f/2.6 aperture. It will support phase detection, laser autofocus, digital zoom up to 10x, OIS, Bokeh mode, Augmented Reality (AR) stickers, and more. The front camera will be 8MP with f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree field-of-view, Bokeh mode, AR stickers, etc. The main camera will support 4K video recording at up to 60 fps, 1080p slow motion video at 240fps.

The Nano SIM phone will run Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense 2, which offers features like squeeze to access apps, hold for Smart Rotate and Smart Dim, customisable gestures, and more. It comes with Always-on listening support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Sensors on HTC U12+ include Edge sensor, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Motion G-sensor, Compass sensor, Gyro sensor, Magnetic sensor, fingerprint sensor and Sensor Hub.

HTC U12+ connectivity options are a USB 3.1 Gen 1, Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4&5GHz), NFC, Display Port over USB Type-C. The phone is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support that ensures up to 50 per cent charge in 35 minutes. HTC U12+ will be IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. It measures 156.6×73.9×8.7-9.7 mm and weighs 188 grams.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd