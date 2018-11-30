HTC U11 Life starts getting Android Pie update: Report

HTC U11 Life will be the company’s first smartphone to receive Android Pie update. According to a report in Ubergizmo, HTC is rolling out the latest Android version for HTC U11 Life which was launched in November last year. The report points out that HTC U11 Life is getting Android 9 Pie even before the company’s 2018 flagship, HTC U12+. HTC U11 Life was launched with Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box.

Android 9.0 Pie update, which was made available in August, is expected to release for other HTC smartphones as well. The list includes HTC U11, U11+, and U12+. Though the company has not made official a timeline for the roll out, the update for these devices should follow soon.

Android Pie brings with it features such as Adaptive brightness, App Actions and Adaptive battery to HTC U11 Life. As the device is part of the Android One programme, users will continue to receive updates, that offer stock Android experience.

Android Pie stable update was rolled out to the Pixel phones on the same day of release. Other devices like Nokia 7 Plus, OnePlus 6, Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact are among the non-Pixel phones that received the latest Android version. The update is also available for several Nokia phones including Nokia 7.1 as well as Xiaomi’s Mi A2 Lite.

In terms of specifications, the budget U11 Life has a 5.2-inch FHD display and it supports ‘Edge Sense’ feature. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 630 processor with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage. This is a single SIM phone that comes with IP67 water resistance. A 16MP shooter is standard on both front and back of the phone.