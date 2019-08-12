HTC to launch new smartphone in India soon, Desire 19+ anticipated

Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC plans to re-enter India soon with a new smartphone. In fact, the company has already started teasing the device on Twitter. The teaser does not reveal much, except for a phone with a waterdrop notch. While we are not 100 per cent sure, HTC could be planning to bring the Desire 19+ to India. The phone made its debut in Taiwan in June this year.

HTC is making a comeback in India and it’s no secret anymore. News agency PTI broke the news of HTC second innings in the world’s second-largest smartphone market earlier this month. The report claimed that the troubled phone maker will enter the important phone market through Chinese company Inone Technology, which now holds branding rights to use the HTC brand name in India. The report also claimed that HTC will launch a new range of smartphones in August.

For now though, Desire 19+appears to be the phone HTC likes to launch in India first. The handset sports a 6.2-inch HD+ 19:9 display, Helio P35 processor, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a triple camera setup (13M+8MP+5MP). Battery life should be good enough, as the phone packs a 3850mAh battery. The phone runs HTC Sense UI on top of Android 9.0 Pie.

Hello India! Our journey of innovation continues. Can you guess what’s coming next?#htcIndia pic.twitter.com/bTavBjvcUw — HTC India (@HTC_IN) August 12, 2019

Even if HTC brings the Desire 19+ at an aggressive price to India, it still faces a lot of hurdles. The competition from Xiaomi and other Chinese players is its biggest headache.