HTC to launch new ‘metaverse phone’ soon: What we know so far

HTC is set to launch a new smartphone, except it isn’t a budget-oriented device this time. Instead the brand is launching a flagship phone that is designed specifically for future Metaverse use cases.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

As per a new report by Android Authority, via DigiTimes, HTC Asia Pacific General Manager Charles Huang reportedly told the publication that the company is launching a “metaverse phone” in April. The phone is set to be powerful enough to handle AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) applications.

Also Read | OnePlus 10 Pro to Apple iPhone SE 3: Phones expected to launch in March 2022

While other names like Google and Samsung have tried to pull off an AR/VR mobile device and failed in the past, things could be different for HTC. The Taiwanese company is one of the top players on the PC virtual reality space and could harness its experience, bringing it to mobile devices.

HTC Chairwoman Cher Wang recently spoke about ‘Viverse’, the company’s own version of the metaverse. The concept is similar to what other companies like Facebook are promising – largely a virtual world that lets you attend meetings and enjoy other experiences from home.

HTC also announced the $499 Vive Flow VR headset in October last year. Unlike a lot of other headsets, the Vive flow has no controller and features a sunglasses-like design. Armed with two 2.1-inch LCD displays and 1600×1600 pixels per eye resolution, the device also has two front-facing cameras to support motion and hand tracking.

We may even see the new HTC smartphone offer new possibilities when clubbed with the Vive Flow, although the phone is also likely to feature its own hardware to function independently for AR/VR enthusiasts.