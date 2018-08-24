HTC U12 Life could launch on August 30, indicates new teaser from company

According to reports, HTC U12 Life could launch on August 30. HTC U12 Life is expected with a full HD+ display, dual camera setup on the back and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor According to reports, HTC U12 Life could launch on August 30. HTC U12 Life is expected with a full HD+ display, dual camera setup on the back and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor

Taiwanese electronics brand HTC is launching a new U-series smartphone on August 30, 2018, suggests an official teaser put up on social media. Although the teaser does not reveal much details, it reads “Something new for U” followed by a tweet “Beauty and power meet on August 30th 2018.”

According to reports, it could be possibly the previously-leaked HTC U12 Life. Last year’s HTC U11 Life was announced in December 2017. If the reports are indeed true, HTC U12 Life could be a cheaper alternative to its older sibling, HTC U12+.

There was a report last month that HTC U12 could be the company’s new mid-range smartphone to launch in the coming days. The handset codenamed “Imagine Life” was believed to be HTC U11 Life successor.

HTC U12 Life will offer a full HD+ display, dual camera setup on the back and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor under the hood. HTC U12 Life is expected to compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Nokia 5.1 Plus in the Indian market.

Beauty and power meet on August 30th 2018. pic.twitter.com/pOVKlEzSGY — HTC (@htc) August 23, 2018

HTC U12 Life is expected with 6-inch 18:9 display featuring a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels Full HD+ resolution. Powering the handset could be a Snapdragon 636 processor paired with the Adreno 509 GPU, similar to Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1.

HTC U12 Life is said to packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. There could be multiple storage variants as well. It might run Google’s Android P operating system out of the back and offer 3,600mAh battery.

In terms of photography, HTC U12 Life is said to feature 16MP+5MP dual rear cameras and a 13MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

