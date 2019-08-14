HTC makes a comeback in India, launches Wildfire X mid-range smartphone

The Wildfire X is a comeback smartphone for HTC in India. The mid-range smartphone features a 6.22-inch HD+ display and has three cameras on the rear. Starting August 22, users can buy the HTC Wildfire X can be purchased from Flipkart. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant costs Rs 9,999, while the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs Rs 12,999.

The phone is pitched against the likes of Redmi 3 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S. The Wildfire X has a 6.2-inch IPS HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. Inside, it is powered by a 2.0Ghz octa-core (unnamed) processor coupled with either 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. The handset runs Android 9.0 Pie and has a 3300mAh battery.

Perhaps the highlight of the Wildfire X is a triple camera setup on the back. The setup consists of a 12MP primary camera, a 5MP depth camera and an 8MP camera with support of 2x optical zoom 8X hybrid zoom. On the front, the device gets an 8MP wide-angle lens for selfies.

HTC has re-entered the India market after a gap of one year. But before you get too excited, the troubled Taiwanese smartphone maker is making a comeback through China-based InOne Technology. Basically, InOne Technology is a brand licensee for HTC in India. It’s China’s InOne Technology that’s reviving the HTC brand in India.

It’s good to see that the HTC name will be once again used on smartphone sold in the India market. At one point in time, HTC used to compete with the likes of Apple and Samsung in the high-end smartphone market.