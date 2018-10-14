HTC Exodus blockchain enabled phone to debut on October 22

HTC Exodus blockchain phone to debut on October 22

HTC has revealed that the world’s “first major blockchain” phone, the HTC Exodus announced in May this year, will be launched on October 22. The information comes via a newly created HTC Exodus Instagram account that shares a glimpse of the HTC Exodus and the announcement event for the new model.

For those unaware, HTC Exodus is basically a crypto phone that supports and serves as a safe ‘hardware wallet’ for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. As per reports, HTC outlined plans to create a native blockchain, whereby cryptocurrency could likely be traded among Exodus users. Apparently, users would be able to buy the phone using cryptocurrency. HTC Exodus software is said to be based on Android, the phone is expected to include ‘security protocols’ and apps to handle the required encryption for safe transfer of coins.

Phil Chen, HTC’s head of Exodus, in an interview with TechRadar said the company has built a ‘secure enclave’ called “trust zone” within the ARM hardware employed in the model to solve security issues. Empowered with a new standard dubbed as trust execution environment, the ‘enclave’ is said to keep cryptocurrency safe. Chen said the HTC Exodus will come with a system “Social Key Recovery” that will prevent hackers from gaining access to user’s storage wallet.

Notably, the wallet will only be recovered or accessed with a unique key, which a user will be asked to enter during the set-up process of the phone. While the upcoming HTC Exodus will come with security and cryptocurrency support, Chen acknowledges that the phone will require input from cryptographers and broader ‘cryptocurrency community’. Besides a few security features and cryptocurrency support, other details of the new HTC Exodus phone are scarce as of now. However, reports suggest that the phone could come for a cost of around $1,000.

