HTC Desire 19s powered by Helio P22 processor launched: Price, specifications

HTC has launched a new mid-range smartphone, dubbed HTC Desire 19s in its home market of Taiwan. It is priced at New Taiwan dollar 5,990 (approximately Rs 14,000) for the sole 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant. It has been made available in two colour options: Blue and Black.

The company has not revealed when it will be launching the device in other markets like India as of now.

Key features of the device include a 6.2-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P22 processor, 3GB of RAM, 3,850mAh battery, a capacitive fingerprint sensor and a USB Type-C port.

HTC Desire 19s sports a 6.2-inch HD+ waterdrop notch style display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The device comes with 3GB of RAM along with 32GB of storage expandable via a microSD card.

It runs Google’s Android 9 Pie operating system with the company’s own Sense UI on top. All of this is backed by a 3,850mAh battery. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 4G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The device features a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP wide-angle sensor and another 5MP sensor. On the front, it sports a 16MP sensor for taking selfies.