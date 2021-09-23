HP 11-inch tablet PC with flippable camera, Windows 11 announced

HP has announced its new 11-inch tablet PC. The device packs a 13MP rotatable camera that can be flipped to operate as per the user’s preference. It features a detachable keyboard that can be mounted to the screen in both landscape and portrait orientations. The device will runs Windows 11 out of the box when it goes on sale. Here is everything you should know about the HP 11-inch tablet PC.

HP 11-inch Tablet PC: Specifications

HP 11-inch Tablet PC packs an 11-inch (2,160×1,440 pixels) IPS screen with 400 nits of maximum brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It measures 253x177x8mm and weighs 660 grams.

The device is powered by the Intel Pentium Silver N6000 quad-core processor with Intel UHD graphics. It comes with a 32.2kWhr battery and a 30W power adaptor.

It comes with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. The tablet PC packs a 13-megapixel camera that can be rotated- to be used as a selfie camera or a webcam.

The HP 11-inch device can be mounted on its keyboard in both landscape and portrait orientations via magnetic clips. The Tablet PC also comes with an optional HP Rechargeable Tilt Pen. The device comes with USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5 for connectivity.

HP 11-inch Tablet PC price, availability

HP 11-inch Tablet PC’s starting price is set at $599 (approx Rs 44,200). The device will be available in a single Silver colour option. The company has not yet revealed any details regarding the India launch of the device.