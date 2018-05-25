How to get top Nokia phones for as low as Rs 3,799…but only for Airtel customers

Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco smartphones are available with down payments starting at Rs 3,799 on Airtel online store. Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco smartphones are available with down payments starting at Rs 3,799 on Airtel online store.

Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco smartphones are available with down payments starting at Rs 3,799 on Airtel online store. The devices can be bought at monthly EMIs starting at a price of Rs 1,499. Airtel is also bundling postpaid plans as well as free subscription to Airtel TV till December 31 with the Nokia phones. The telecom giant has partnered with HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Clix Capital and Seynse Technologies for down payments and EMIs. Nokia phones can be bought directly from the Airtel online store. Post down payment, Airtel will deliver the phone to the user's address.

Nokia 7 Plus: Down payment, EMI, Airtel postpaid offer

Nokia 7 Plus will be available at down payment of Rs 5,599, with monthly EMI installments of Rs 2,099, which can be paid over 12 months. Airtel postpaid benefits for Nokia 6 (2018) and the Nokia 7 Plus include 30GB data with rollover facility and unlimited calling with free roaming.

Nokia 7 Plus: Price in India, specifications and features

Nokia 7 Plus is priced at Rs 25,999 in India. It can be bought in two colour options – Black/Copper and White/Copper. The smartphone gets a 6-inch full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio and it sports a metal unibody design. Nokia 7 plus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is expandable.

Nokia 7 Plus sports dual rear cameras, a combination of a 12MP wide-angle primary lens and a secondary 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. The front camera is a 16MP one. Nokia 7 plus is backed by a 3,800 mAh battery. The phone runs Android Oreo out-of-the-box.

Nokia 7 Plus is priced at Rs 25,999 in India, and comes in Black/Gold and White/Gold colour options.

Nokia 6 (2018): Down payment, EMI, Airtel postpaid offer

Nokia 6 (2018) 3GB RAM model is available at down payment of Rs 3,799, while the 4GB RAM variant can be bought by paying Rs 5,799 as down payment. Buyers can avail 12 monthly EMIs of Rs 1,499 each. Airtel postpaid offers are the same as Nokia 7 Plus.

Nokia 6 (2018): Price in India, specifications and features

Nokia 6 (2018) 3GB RAM+32GB storage model is priced at Rs 16,999, while the 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant costs Rs 18,999. Nokia 6 (2018) features a 5.5-inch FHD display with a metal unibody design. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 630 processor with 3GB/4GB RAM options, with 32GB/64GB internal memory, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card.

Nokia 6 (2018) is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. On the camera front, the phone sports a 16MP Zeiss optics rear lens with f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP FF front sensor. It can be bought in Black/Copper, White/Gold, and Blue/Gold colour variants.

Nokia 8 Sirocco: Down payment, EMI, Airtel postpaid offer

Nokia 8 Sirocco is the company's premium smartphone, priced at Rs 49,999 in India.

Nokia 8 Sirocco can be bought with a down payment of Rs 8,599 and 12 subsequent monthly EMI installments of Rs 2,799 each. Nokia 8 Sirocco users will get 50GB data with rollover benefit and unlimited calling with free roaming. In addition, Nokia 8 Sirocco owners will also get a one-year Amazon Prime membership as well as Airtel Secure device protection.

Nokia 8 Sirocco: Price in India, specifications and features

Nokia 8 Sirocco is the company’s premium smartphone, priced at Rs 49,999 in India. It sports a stainless steel and glass body design with curved glass coating on top of display. Nokia 8 Sirocco gets an edge-to-edge pOLED 2K 5.5-inch dual curved display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It also features wireless charging. Nokia 8 Sirocco ships with Android Oreo.

