How to download, install iOS 14 developer beta on your iPhone

Apple has unveiled its latest mobile operating system, dubbed iOS 14, at its WWDC keynote last night. The latest version comes packed with a number of new features like App Library, widgets, redesigned Siri, picture-in-picture mode and more. Apple has confirmed that iOS 14 will be available for iPhone 6s and above models this fall.

The developer preview of iOS 14 is available to Apple Developer Program members at developer.apple.com, and a public beta will be available to iOS users next month at beta.apple.com.

Note: The developer beta version of iOS 14 will have a lot of bugs causing random restarts and crashes, apart from the normal issues that are involved with a developer beta. It is recommended that users do not install iOS 14 beta on their main iPhone as it will have a lot of issues.

How to download and install iOS 14 developer beta

* Registered developers can head over to the Apple developers website’s download section (developer.apple.com), using the device they want to install the beta on.

* From that, they need to download the beta profile.

* After the beta profile is downloaded, then they need to head over to Settings > General > Profile, and there they need to activate the beta profile.

* Now head over to the Update page and search for new updates.

* The beta update will show up and there you need to press download and install.

List of devices that support iOS 14

This time along Apple has made no changes to the upgradability list. It remains the same as iOS 13.

* iPhone 11

* iPhone 11 Pro

* iPhone 11 Pro Max

* iPhone XS

* iPhone XS Max

* iPhone XR

* iPhone X

* iPhone 8

* iPhone 8 Plus

* iPhone 7

* iPhone 7 Plus

* iPhone 6s

* iPhone 6s Plus

* iPhone SE (1st generation)

* iPhone SE (2nd generation)

* iPod touch (7th generation)

