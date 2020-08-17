iPhone 11, XR or SE (2020): Which iPhone should you buy in 2020?

How to choose between iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020)

With the launch of the second-generation iPhone SE, Apple now sells as many as nine models of the iPhone in the Indian market, starting from Rs 29,779 to Rs 1,17,100. There is an iPhone for everyone, targeting different audiences and price points.

Given that Apple sells nine different iPhone models, it is important to find the right iPhone for your needs and budget. This handy guide covers the best iPhones you can buy in the market and the difference between each model based on features and price. Let’s dive in.

iPhone SE (2020)

Starting at Rs 42,500, the iPhone SE isn’t cheap but it’s the most affordable Apple smartphone you can buy in the market. The new iPhone SE is for those who already own the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, or iPhone 6s but are looking for a replacement. The new iPhone SE has the A13 processor inside, meaning it will perform exactly the same as the expensive iPhone 11 Pro Max. Sure you have to live with a 4.7-inch screen with thick bezels and TouchID, but you do get wireless charging and a capable single camera. Not to forget, the battery will last a day on a single charge, which is more than enough for average folks. And the best part of the iPhone SE is that it will get guaranteed iOS software updates for years to come. If you want a compact iPhone that fits in your pocket, go with the iPhone SE (2020). Read our review of the iPhone SE (2020) here.

iPhone 11

There is no Android flagship that matches the performance of the iPhone 11. It starts at Rs 64,900 for the 64GB model, which is definitely not cheap but it’s worth the price if you can afford it. The iPhone 11 is basically a more premium version of the iPhone XR in size and shape. But there are additional features that make the iPhone 11 a lot more appealing. The speakers are brand new and offer spatial audio. There are two cameras, including an ultra-wide-angle which is fun to use. For that price, you get the best phone to record videos, Face ID, Apple’s latest A13 Bionic processor, excellent battery life, and wireless charging. If you have an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, you may need to consider the iPhone 11. Read our review of the iPhone 11 here.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Contrary to the belief that the market for such phones is limited, Apple sells a lot of iPhone 11 Pros in the market. These phones cost a lot more, but the Pro models are meant to attract wealthy individuals who do not want to settle for anything less. They have identical specifications, except for different screen sizes and of course price. Among the iPhone 11 range, they are the only models with triple cameras for 2x optical zoom. These phones also have a stainless steel body, better water resistance than the iPhone 11, and a beautiful OLED screen. The iPhone 11 Pro has a 5.8-inch screen, making it apt for people with smaller hands. It starts at Rs 1,06,600. The iPhone 11 Pro Max, on the other hand, has a bigger 6.5-inch screen and better battery life. It starts at Rs 1,17,100, making it a luxury product for most people. Read our review of the iPhone 11 Pro Max here.

iPhone XR

The craze for the iPhone XR still hasn’t faded despite being almost two years old. Praised for its design and performance, the iPhone XR offers a lot of features found in the high-end iPhone 11. Available starting Rs 49,900 for the 64GB model (128GB version is also available), the XR features a similar design to the iPhone 11, drops the dual camera and runs a slightly old A12 processor. It also comes in multiple colour options like red, yellow, coral, blue, black, and white. If you have an iPhone 5s, 5c, or iPhone 6 and looking to upgrade to a new iPhone, the iPhone XR is an excellent buy for Rs 49,900. Keep an eye on Amazon and Flipkart, as these e-commerce players often sell the iPhone XR at discounted prices on their platforms. Read our review of the iPhone XR here.

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

With the launch of the iPhone 12 around the corner, it’s a bit tricky to suggest the iPhone Xs and Xs Max. Look, both phones have a nicer finish with stainless steel borders, a powerful A12 Bionic processor, two rear cameras with 2x zoom, OLED screens, wireless charging, FaceID, and better water resistance than the iPhone 11. The OS will also continue to be updated by Apple for years. What’s stopping us to recommend the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max is their asking price. Amazon is selling the iPhone XS Max for Rs 69,900, which is cheaper than the iPhone 11 Pro Max, but feels a bit overpriced. It makes more sense to buy the iPhone 11 and get the latest AirPods. You will still end up saving money. Read our review of the iPhone XS here.

iPhone 8 Plus

The iPhone 8 Plus is an odd choice, considering the iPhone SE available at a similar price. It looks pretty much like the iPhone SE (2020), but it comes with a larger 5.5-inch screen, dual cameras and better battery life. Excerpt these features, the iPhone 8 Plus is identical to the iPhone SE (2020). Both phones have wireless charging, Touch ID fingerprint sensor, and old fashioned design. Just to remind you that the iPhone SE (2020) is powered by the A13 processor that’s found in the expensive iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. The iPhone 8 Plus, on the other hand, is powered by the two-year-old A11 Bionic processor. The performance should be fine, but if you are planning to hold on to the phone for four-five years, the processor may show its age. Buy the iPhone 8 Plus only if you want a large phone and dual cameras. Read our review of the iPhone 8 Plus here.

iPhone 7

At Rs 29,799, the iPhone 7 is the cheapest iPhone in the market. The low price may seem tempting at first, but you shouldn’t but the iPhone 7. Although the iPhone 7 looks attractive, it has a four-year-old processor. The iPhone 7 might get iOS 14 this fall, but it is likely to be the last software update. So think carefully before you purchase the iPhone 7. Instead, consider buying the second-hand iPhone X from sites like OLX. The used iPhone X retail between Rs 25,000 and Rs 38,000, depending on the condition and storage. Read our review of the iPhone 7 here.

