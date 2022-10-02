Buying a new 5G smartphone? Here’s what to keep in mind

India has officially announced 5G network services in the country today after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the next-gen network during the Indian Mobile Congress 2022 event. The next step is for telecom players to start their services and launch their new data plans that customers can make use of in India.

However, before you flock to check out what 5G plans your telecom provider offers, you will need a 5G-compatible smartphone. With many phone-makers already launching 5G phones for about two years now, choosing a new 5G smartphone can be an overwhelming task.

As it happened | IMC 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi inaugurates 5G at IMC 2022

However, here’s a quick quide on how to choose the best 5G smartphone for your needs. We will proceed by focusing on a few key factors you need to pay attention to when choosing a phone.

1. 5G Chipset

To support 5G networks, your phone must have a 5G chipset before all else. A 5G chipset will have a built-in module to detect 5G reception. The good news is that most newer chipsets are 5G enabled in the mid-range and flagship segments. For Qualcomm-powered phones, new chips like the Snapdragon 695 and above, Snapdragon 765G and above and Snapdragon 865 and above will support 5G by default.

Coming to MediaTek-powered phones, any MediaTek Dimensity-series chipset will be a 5G-enabled phone. This includes low-end phones like the Dimensity 700 as well as the high-end Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 9000, Older G-series and Helio-series phones do not support 5G.

2. 5G bands

While it is the phone’s chipset that determines if the device will support 5G networks or not, it is the 5G band support on a device that will determine how reliable your next-gen connection will be. It isn’t uncommon to spot ‘5G phones’ on the market with only one or two 5G bands. These aren’t the best choices to go for.

Also Read | 5G in India: Which cities will get it first in the country

Always check for the support of 5G bands on any phone you’re looking to buy. The bands should be visible on the device’s product page on the website under the specifications section. For a good, stable and reliable 5G connection, look for a phone that has between 8-12 5G bands – these will provide the most versatility.

Advertisement

3. Timely updates

A number of phones will support 5G but may launch with software limitations for SA (Standalone) networks. These brands will, in the coming weeks, push out OTA (over-the-air) updates to ensure trouble-free 5G reception. To get quick access to 5G networks and ensure you’re making the most of the 5G capabilities of your phone, you should look at devices from brands that have a good track record of timely updates.

This will ensure that the phone you use comes with updates that enable/unlock complete 5G support in time for you to use the service, as well as any required hotfix updates to fix any bugs with 5G network reception. While timely updates are something you should look forward to when buying any smartphone in general, it becomes an even more important factor when choosing a 5G phone.