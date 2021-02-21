How to buy an iPhone in 2021: A complete guide

For most users, buying an iPhone is a major purchase. And let’s face it: choosing between different models is a complicated process – even if you own an iPhone in the past. There are several models available in the market, and each model is targeted at specific demography. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 may look similar, they are different phones altogether. But don’t worry – Express Technology is here to help. We’ve compiled the ultimate iPhone buying checklist, containing everything you need to know and consider during the buying process.

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 is perhaps the best iPhone for most people, and there are enough reasons to back up those claims. This is the phone that is as good as the iPhone 12 Pro but costs a lot less. It has a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with HDR support, IP68 water resistance rating of up to 6 meters for 30 minutes, the same A14 chip, TrueDepth front-facing camera, and almost the same camera system (with the exception of a telephoto lens and LiDAR scanner). And the phone also supports 5G and MagSafe, which lets you attach magnetic accessories like a wireless charger or a wallet to the back of the phone. Battery life is excellent and so is the performance. It’s a phone that draws inspiration from the iconic iPhone 4’s design, yet it feels modern. The iPhone 12 prices start at Rs 79,900 for 64GB of storage, jumping up to Rs 84,900 for 128GB or Rs 94,900 for 256GB. Read our review of the iPhone 12 here.

iPhone 12 Mini

The iPhone 12 Mini is a tiny iPhone you have been wanting for so long. The idea behind the iPhone 12 Mini is to offer a phone that fits better into some hands and pockets. It has a small 5.4-inch screen and is easy to use one-handed. Don’t worry, despite its small size, the iPhone 12 Mini isn’t a compromised iPhone. Like the iPhone 12, it supports an OLED screen with HDR support, the same A14 Bionic chip, 5G built-in, dual cameras, wireless charging, IP68 water resistance, and the fast A14 processor. Probably the only caveat of the iPhone 12 Mini is a smaller battery inside. To be clear, there is nothing wrong with the iPhone 12 Mini. It’s just that this phone isn’t made for everyone. For small phone lovers, the iPhone 12 Mini should be the perfect iPhone. The iPhone 12 Mini starts at Rs 67,014 for the 64GB model, with the 128GB model priced at Rs 71,905, and the 256GB model priced at Rs 84,900. Read our review of the iPhone 12 Mini here.

iPhone 12 Pro

No doubt, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 are priced differently. But the differences between the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 are less visible, making people question the rationale behind the existence of the iPhone 12 Pro. Both phones come with 6.1-inch OLED displays, the same A14 Bionic chip, 5G compatibility, a ceramic shield front, IP68 water resistance, and MagSafe. However, the camera system on the iPhone 12 Pro is superior compared to that of the iPhone 12. While the iPhone 12’s dual-camera setup (minus the telephoto lens and LiDAR scanner) is no less capable, the 12 Pro’s triple-camera array shows more details in photos. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro also lets you record video in “Dolby Vision” HDR, though the latter phone supports Dolby Video HDR at 4K and a smoother 60 frames per second. The iPhone 12 Pro is for those who are on the creative side but want a phone that feels premium and beautiful. And there are people who are willing to shell out Rs 119,900 on the iPhone 12 Pro. In case you are intrigued by the iPhone 12 Pro, make sure you read our review and then take any decision.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Out of the four new iPhones, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is Max in every sense — price, display size, battery and cameras. Starting at Rs 127,704, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the largest iPhone to date with a 6.7-inch screen. The square edges and flat display with a matte glass back cover give this phone a premium look. But you are buying the iPhone 12 Pro Max for its cameras – at least Apple believes so. There are three cameras, like the iPhone 12 Pro, but the larger model includes a 5x optical zoom and uses sensor-shift optical image stabilization instead of dual optical image stabilization. Simply put, the iPhone 12 Pro Max offers better cameras than any other smartphone. The iPhone 12 Pro Max also capture better videos and its battery lasts a full day on a single charge. On top of it, the iPhone 12 Pro Max supports a new ProRAW image format, Apple’s take on a RAW image format — the format of choice for professionals and purists Look, if Apple is charging more for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, there is a reason behind why this phone costs more. No one is saying the iPhone 12 Pro Max is for the masses. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is designed for professionals, creatives, or someone who can pay that much amount for a phone. Read our iPhone 12 Pro Max review here.

iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 continues to sell well in the market, including India. It is good to see that Apple still sells the iPhone 11, which shows how important the phone is for the company despite being more than a year old. At Rs 52,704, the iPhone 11 isn’t as expensive as the iPhone 12 but still offers a lot of features one would expect in a premium iPhone. It has a 6.1-inch LCD display, which won’t look as sharp or colourful as the iPhone 12’s screen, but that doesn’t mean it’s bad. The A13 chipset is fast and the dual-camera system takes photos, including in the dark. Sure, it doesn’t have MagSafe, 5G or flat edges like the iPhone 12 range, but it does have long battery life, wireless charging and IP68 water resistance. Unless, of course, you have a budget for the iPhone 12, we won’t stop you from buying Apple’s latest iPhone. If that’s not the case, the iPhone 11 seems a pretty appealing iPhone for most users. Read our review of the iPhone 11 here.

iPhone SE (2020)

The iPhone SE is neither the iPhone 11 nor the iPhone 12, and that’s okay. Apple never aimed to make a cheap phone; the idea was to sell an iPhone for bargain hunters. Its design virtually looks identical to the iPhone 8, making it old-fashioned. The 4.7-inch screen is ideal for content consumption, though the display is an LCD instead of an OLED, and does not feature an edge-to-edge screen with a notch at the top to accommodate the Face ID sensors. It also lacks 5G, MagSafe, or NightMode. That being said, iPhone SE does come with a fast A13 chip, a single 12MP camera on the back that can take portrait mode photos and record 4K videos, wireless charging and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The iPhone SE is aimed at people who want an iPhone but don’ want to spend extra cash on the iPhone 11 or iPhone 12. At Rs 38,305, the iPhone SE is indisputably a good phone that serves the purpose that it intended to achieve. Read our review of the iPhone SE here.