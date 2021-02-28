How to buy a Samsung Galaxy smartphone in 2021: Your complete guide

If you walk into a shopping mall, you spend a great amount of time running from one store to another than actually buying a product. Samsung is just like your neighbourhood mall; it offers the maximum number of smartphone models among its competitors, right from a phone that costs Rs 7000 to Rs 150,000 for a foldable device. Because Samsung sells so many different models, buying a Galaxy smartphone can be a confusing task. If you are in the market for a Samsung Galaxy phone, it’s important to know exactly what you’re looking for – something that no retailer/or tech website ever tells you. Our step-by-step guide will help you decide which Galaxy phone is worth buying before you make a final call.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the most powerful Android smartphone, and it deserves special mention. Don’t buy the Galaxy S21 Ultra just because it costs Rs 105,999; buy this device only when you need a smartphone with an incredible display and impressive cameras. While some might question the existence of a super high-end Android phone in the first place, the Galaxy S21 Ultra isn’t made for everyone. It targets a niche customer base who want a technically superior phone that helps them achieve more. For example, a Vlogger would be the right target consumer who might want to use Director’s View, a video feature that simultaneously shows the view from all the cameras at the same time. Not to forget, the S21 Ultra also has four cameras including a 108MP wide-angle lens and two 10MP telephoto lenses. The Galaxy S21 Ultra also appeals to a senior marketing executive who might be interested in the phone’s massive 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display that refreshes at 120Hz per second. And since the Galaxy S21 Ultra works with Samsung’s S Pen stylus, even though you have to buy it separately, it’s useful for jotting down quick notes. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is indeed Samsung’s most accomplished smartphone to date but it’s also a large and heavy phone. If you have over a lakh to shell on an Android smartphone, the Galaxy S21 Ultra stands out. Read our review of the Galaxy S21 Ultra here.

Samsung Galaxy S21+. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Samsung Galaxy S21+. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Samsung Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21

Unlike the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12, buying the Galaxy S21+ or Galaxy S21 is less confusing. The S21 (starts at Rs 69,999) and S21+ (starts at Rs 81,999 ) differ only in screen size — 6.2 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively. Sure, you won’t get 100x “Space Zoom” camera support or a more polished design, but that doesn’t mean the Galaxy S21 and S21+ are less exciting smartphones. They are very much flagship phones that come with faster processors, excellent cameras and long battery life. A 6.2-inch flat high definition screen should be fine for consuming Netflix, and the Exynos 2100 is ridiculously fast with no stutter or any kind of lag. Both phones come in a new matte finish and although the camera system doesn’t match the super flagship S21 Ultra, the results are still superior. The devices support 5G, though neither of the phones comes with a microSD card slot or a charger. The upgrades aren’t drastic over the Galaxy S20 lineup. Instead, the focus seems to be on improving the performance and camera chops. Read our review of the Galaxy S21+ here.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ Indian Express

Samsung Galaxy S20 SE

When Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 FE (which stands for “Fan Edition”) last year, it was a breath of fresh air focused on an “accessible” yet premium smartphone experience. The idea wasn’t to kill off the Galaxy S20; rather the phone aimed at a new demographic segment who aspire to own a flagship device but couldn’t due to price. The fact that Samsung was able to take the best features from the Galaxy S20 (a 120Hz display, good performance and similar cameras) to the S20 FE, resulted in a device that questioned the need to spend Rs 70,000 on a high-end smartphone. It wasn’t a perfect phone, though. These days, the Galaxy S20 FE is available for as low as Rs 40,000 on e-commerce sites which makes it a good deal. Read our review of the Galaxy S20 FE here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Although we wouldn’t call the Galaxy Z Fold 2 a necessity, luxury would be the right word to describe Samsung’s third foldable phone. This is exactly the crème de la crème of smartphones. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a fascinating device, a phone that transforms into a tablet. The pitch is simple, and while Samsung does manage to create the “halo effect” around foldable phones, there are many questions that need an answer. At Rs 150,000, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is an expensive phone and certainly, Samsung knows who might be interested in a foldable phone. But the big question is: what will you do with the Galaxy Z Fold 2? The Fold 2 explores the idea of expanding smartphones but there are certain realities one has to live with and until those get solved, the foldable remain far from achieving mainstream status.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

You may call the Galaxy Z Flip less ambitious but this clamshell-style foldable phone is imperative to the mainstreaming of foldable devices. With the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung incorporated a lot of cutting-edge technologies like a flexible glass screen. The company also got right with the hinge, perhaps the most difficult part of the design that could make or break a folding phone. In a way, the Galaxy Z Flip explores the idea of making smartphones pocketable. When it’s closed, the Galaxy Z Flip is more pocketable than a standard Galaxy phone. The closed Galaxy Z Flip looks like a men’s wallet. Rather than looking like some kind of prototype device, the Z Flip appears to be a polished device and it’s a big win for Samsung. At Rs 66,800, the Galaxy Z Flip sets its eyes on the growing fashion influencers who seem to be the target audience for the hotdog-style foldable phone. Read our review of the Galaxy Z Flip here.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

The idea of a business phone with the S-Pen stylus is still enticing, despite many questions surrounding the relevance of the Galaxy Note series. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is undoubtedly expensive and huge, but it’s so feature-rich you might not want to settle for any other smartphone. If you are living an opulent lifestyle and need a phone with great performance, fantastic cameras, a smooth 120Hz screen and the S Pen, the Galaxy S20 Ultra may be the device for you. But before you settle for the S20 Ultra, remember this is a big phone and using the device is nearly impossible with one hand. Although Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has gained many of the Note’s features, Samsung has said a new Note series phone will launch in 2021. If you can hold a bit, better wait for the Galaxy Note 21 Ultra. It’s going to be a much better handset, though exact details are still missing as of now. Read our review of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra here.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

We have a love and hate relationship with the standard Galaxy Note 20, and although the phone will be perfectly fine for daily use, its high price does not give the same value as the top-end Note 20 Ultra. For a lot of people, though, we think the Galaxy Note 10 Lite makes a lot of sense. It’s a full-fledged Galaxy Note handset, minus the extra bells and whistles you will find in the Note 20… and the high price tag. Starting at Rs 29,999, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite brings popular features like the S-Pen and big screen to a lower price point. Don’t worry, the phone will last you for a good long time. If you want a Galaxy Note handset with the S-Pen but don’t want to spend Rs 80,000 or a lakh, you can check out the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Read our review of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite review here.

Samsung Galaxy M31s. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Samsung Galaxy M31s. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Samsung Galaxy M31s

The Galaxy M31s sets the benchmark for mid-range phones, a position previously Xiaomi used to hold for a long. The M31s may have set its eyes on masses but doesn’t skimp on performance and features. The phone is a powerhouse, a mid-range phone that is as good as Samsung’s recently released flagships but cost under Rs 20,000. With that price, you get a large 6.5-inch AMOLED display, a 6000mAh battery and a capable Exynos 9611 processor. The Galaxy M31s is a terrific handset for anyone who wishes to spend less money but demands a large screen and long battery life. Read our review of the Galaxy M31s here.

Samsung Galaxy F62. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Samsung Galaxy F62. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Samsung Galaxy F62

The Galaxy F62 (starts at Rs 23,999) takes the best from last year’s Galaxy M51 — the screen, design, cameras and battery – and shoehorns them into a new shell. It’s Rs 1000 cheaper than the previous Galaxy M51, but this handset offers the same Exynos 9810 processor that also powers the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. In terms of value, the Galaxy F62 does everything you need a smartphone for. It features a faster processor paired with a 7000mAh battery, a smooth AMOLED display and capable cameras. It’s a phone we are going to recommend to a lot of people in the coming months. Remember: the Galaxy F62 is a heavy phone. It’s not a design flaw as such – after all, it packs in a 7000mAh battery and a 6.7-inch screen. Read our review of the Galaxy F62 here.

Samsung Galaxy M02s. (Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Galaxy M02s. (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy M02s

The Galaxy M02S is perfect for people who want a budget smartphone for WhatsApp or watching YouTube videos. For them, the Galaxy M02s should serve the purpose. It’s fast, the battery lasts a full day thanks to a 5000mAh cell, and the 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display still looks modern. Other features include a plastic body, a headphone jack, and microSD card expansion, and dual cameras on the back. Sure, the Galaxy M02s can’t match Samsung’s pricey phones in performance or finish but this handset costs just Rs 6999.