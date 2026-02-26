How Samsung’s ‘Privacy Display’ on new Galaxy S26 Ultra works, what makes it different

At its latest Unpacked event on Wednesday, February 25, Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy S26 lineup, including the standard S26, S26 Plus, and flagship S26 Ultra. But beyond new AI features, spec bumps, and camera upgrades, one feature stood out.

With the S26 Ultra, Samsung introduced what it claims is the world’s first built-in Privacy Display on a smartphone. It is a device-level solution that looks to shield on-screen content from prying eyes in public spaces.

During the roughly two-hour presentation on Wednesday, Samsung gave a live demo of the Privacy Display feature onstage. After enabling it, everything appeared normal on the screen of the S26 Ultra from the front. But as the camera moved to the side, the content faded into shadow, making it nearly impossible to see anything from that angle.

The reaction was instant, drawing applause from the audience. “Designed for everyday situations like transit, cafés and shared environments, Privacy Display goes beyond anything previously available on mobile devices – hardware and software working as one to protect privacy without compromising the viewing experience,” Samsung said in its announcement post.

Miles Franklin, a tech content creator, demonstrated Privacy Display. (Image credits: Samsung) Miles Franklin, a tech content creator, demonstrated Privacy Display. (Image credits: Samsung)

But how exactly does the built-in Privacy Display on the S26 Ultra work? What makes it innovative? How is it different from traditional screen protectors and privacy shields that have been around for years? Does it affect the clarity and brightness of the screen? Take a look.

What went into developing Privacy Display?

Samsung says the new Privacy Display builds on decades of experience in display innovation. The South Korean electronics giant has repeatedly used its flagship devices to introduce screen technologies that ended up shaping the smartphone industry.

For instance, the Galaxy Note Edge featured a curved display that spilled over while the Galaxy Note pushed the boundaries with its massive 5.3-inch HD display. Not to mention, its continued experiments with form factors of the Galaxy Fold and its first-ever Trifold launched in December. At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, Samsung showcased a new foldable display with no visible crease, while also integrating an under-display camera into the panel.

Story continues below this ad

The roots of Privacy Display can be traced back to Mobile World Congress 2024, where Samsung showcased a concept called Flex Magic Pixel. It was a technology that adjusted the viewing angle of the screen so that it is not visible to the person next to it, Samsung explained at the time. The company reportedly registered the Flex Magic Pixel trademark in November last year.

How does Privacy Display work?

Traditional displays use pixels to disperse light more broadly so that multiple people can see the screen at once. However, the S26 Ultra essentially does the opposite when Privacy Display is enabled.

Samsung said it engineered a black matrix to narrow the path of the light emitted from each pixel. In this way, the black matrix funnels light forward in a tighter beam, limiting lateral visibility without sacrificing clarity for the primary user. “This new architecture makes up the Narrow Pixel, which works alongside a newly widened standard pixel engineered to deliver sufficient light in every direction,” the company said.

Privacy Display also relies on a combination of directional backlighting, sensors in the front-facing camera, and ambient-awareness algorithms that allows the device to detect when additional faces are in the field of view. As a result, when someone nearby tries to glance from the side, the feature is automatically triggered.

Story continues below this ad

How is it different from privacy films?

Traditional screen protectors are not part of the hardware itself. Instead, they often come as a film that you stick on top of your screen. They are known to sometimes permanently darken your display and can be annoying when you want to show someone your screen.

Unlike these stick-on privacy films, Samsung’s Privacy Display is built into the panel of the S26 Ultra and preserves full viewing quality from all directions when off, limiting visibility for others from side viewing angles only when activated.

How to use Privacy Display?

According to Samsung, Privacy Display works even when you switch between portrait and landscape orientation. Users can further customise it based on notification pop-ups from apps or specific parts of the screen they want blacked out from the sides.

Story continues below this ad

Additionally, you can adjust the intensity of the privacy display, adding just a slight shadow at off angles if you prefer, or dive deeper into the settings and enable the “Maximum Privacy Protection” option, which makes the screen even harder to view when the privacy display is on.

Does Privacy Display work?

The Indian Express’ Anuj Bhatia went hands-on with the new Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra at Unpacked in San Francisco. He writes: “When turned on, the feature prevents others from glancing over your shoulder or from the side to see potentially private content on your screen. A software toggle enables this setting, which shades the screen when you’re not looking at it directly.

I think it’s a great implementation of a feature that most people who travel by public transport can relate to. There are times when others sneak a look at your phone and read personal or intimate details. I have personally experienced this many times during my commute on the Delhi Metro.”

For a deeper understanding of his first impressions of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, read here.