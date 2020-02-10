How much will the iPhone 9 cost? New leak claims the ‘budget’ iPhone could be priced at $399

Many analysts believe the iPhone 9 will help Apple boost its market share in the premium mid-range category, where it is less visible. Many analysts believe the iPhone 9 will help Apple boost its market share in the premium mid-range category, where it is less visible.

Apple iPhone 9, or iPhone SE 2, is said to launch in March, according to a new report from Fast Company, with the starting price of $399 (roughly Rs 28,465). Fast Company cites supply chain sources in claiming that the iPhone 9 will cost $399 for the base model. The report further added that the production of the iPhone 9 is in full swing and launch could happen in March. The iPhone 9 is likely to be a follow up to 2016’s iPhone SE.

For months, it has been speculated that Apple is gearing up to launch the iPhone 9 in 2020. With the iPhone 9, Apple could be eyeing the Indian smartphone market, where consumers are more inclined towards cheap Android smartphones. Many analysts believe the iPhone 9 will help Apple boost its market share in the premium mid-range category, where it is less visible.

This is the same segment where players like Vivo and Oppo rule the market. Apple needs a device like the iPhone 9 that could fend off the competition in the growing market share. At the moment, Apple is the best-selling smartphone brand in the premium segment, thanks to the popularity of the iPhone XR and iPhone 11.

Multiple reports suggest that the iPhone 9’s design will be similar to that of the iPhone 8. The phone will reportedly use a 4.7-inch screen with a home button with an integrated Touch ID. The device is said to come with a single camera on the back, instead of a dual-camera setup seen on the newest iPhone 11. It’s expected to be powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset with 3GB RAM.

But there are others who say that the Cupertino company doesn’t need the iPhone 9, given Apple’s impressive run in India’s premium smartphone market. The success of the iPhone XR shows that Apple can sell a premium smartphone without hitting a $399 price point.

