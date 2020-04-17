How much does the iPhone SE cost worldwide? Here’s a comparison

Apple iPhone SE costs Rs 42,500 for the 64GB model in India, though there’s no availability date at the moment. Apple iPhone SE costs Rs 42,500 for the 64GB model in India, though there’s no availability date at the moment.

Apple’s new iPhone SE hopes to tap into a consumer base that is waiting to upgrade old smartphones. The new iPhone SE is much smaller, in comparison to the iPhone XR and iPhone 11, with just a 4.7-inch screen and features the physical home button.

Starting at $399, the iPhone SE is the cheapest iPhone in Apple’s current iPhone lineup. But this is the price you have to pay, in case you live in the US. Apple charges different prices for its iPhones from country to country, depending upon local taxes, GST and how the local currency compares to the US dollar.

iPhone SE (2020) price in India vs the world

In India, Apple is charging Rs 42,500 for the 64GB variant of iPhone SE. The phone costs roughly $157 more than the US starting price of $399 for the 64GB version. The price is on the higher side, and the reason is the higher GST on smartphones. US and Japan remain the cheapest places to buy the new iPhone SE, where Apple charges $399 and $415 for the entry-level model. The US and Japanese prices don’t include local taxes.

Here's what the 64GB variant of iPhone SE costs in different countries.

iPhone SE doesn’t feel cheap

While it’s true the iPhone SE costs more in India, the device will continue to draw interest from aspirational consumers. For many consumers, the presence of Touch ID or a single camera might not be a deal maker. The phone is powered by Apple’s new A13 Bionic, the same chipset that powers the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, so consumers are getting faster processing and advanced features like wireless charging, 4K video recording, IP67 dust, and water resistance, and a glass and aluminum design.

If you follow Apple’s strategy in India when it comes to pricing its phones, it’s working for the company. The fact that Apple has managed to secure the top position in India’s premium smartphone segment is proof that the company certainly understands how to sell a premium phone and mint profits. The success of the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 cements Apple’s dominant position in the high-end market in India, despite intense competition from OnePlus and Samsung.

