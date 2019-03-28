How durable is Samsung Galaxy Fold? Watch the stress test video

Samsung’s foldable smartphone Galaxy Fold will be released in the US on April 26 at a price of $1,980 (over one lakh rupees approximately). Ahead of its release, Samsung has put out a video showcasing the durability of its fold.

In the Folding Test video, the Samsung Galaxy Fold is seen fold open and shut by the company’s stress testing machines. The video also highlights the phone’s bending capabilities as well as durability of Infinity Flex Display.

Samsung says that Galaxy Fold can outlast 200,000 folds and unfold, which adds up to around five years of use if the phone is used 100 times a day.

The Galaxy Fold is Samsung’s first phone with foldable phone. It comes with a cutomised user-interface to run three apps simultaneously on the main screen, total of six cameras, the company’s biggest ever display on a smartphone of 7.3-inches.

The hinge on Samsung Galaxy Fold is hidden for a seamless look when the tablet is folded into a phone. The company has used a new display on Galaxy Fold, which it says is around 50 per cent thinner than the standard smartphone display and allows the phone to fold seamlessly.

Samsung Galaxy Fold is yet to hit the markets, and it remains to be seen how the hinge design on Galaxy Fold will actually work. In the video, however, the implementation of hinge design looks pretty neat.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Fold include a 7.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, 7nm octa-core processor, 128GB RAM, 512GB storage, and AKG with the stereo speakers. The battery is 4,380mAh and it supports Wireless PowerShare system, which allows the Galaxy Fold to charge itself and a second device simultaneously.