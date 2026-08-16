Honor’s Robot Phone is a bold new take on the smartphone: Here’s what makes it special

Honor’s China-exclusive Robot Phone has a robotic gimbal built directly into the phone’s camera module.

Written by: Anuj Bhatia
5 min readNew DelhiAug 16, 2026 12:41 PM IST
HonorThe 200MP camera on the back swivels out to the top of the phone and then freely moves around using its three-axis gimbal system. (Image credit: Honor)
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Smartphones have plateaued. There’s barely any innovation left in phones. Bring back the old days when phones had character. I am sure you may have heard that modern smartphones are losing their sense of innovation, with changes becoming increasingly incremental while phone prices are shooting through the roof. However, there are still some exceptions – not from America or South Korea, but surprisingly, from China. A brand named Honor is taking a risky bet on a smartphone with a pop-out camera gimbal. It’s nicknamed the “Robot Phone.” After months of teasing and first showing off the prototype at CES in Las Vegas in January, the smartphone debuted in China last week and is already making a lot of noise in tech circles, and for all the right reasons.

Honor calls the Robot Phone a “new species” of smartphone that combines “embodied AI interaction with robot-grade motion and cinematic imaging capabilities.” Curious to know more about the Robot Phone?

Here are five things you need to know about this China-exclusive Android phone, which features a pop-out motorised gimbal camera designed to replace your action camera.

A phone with a gimbal

From the front, the 6.3-inch OLED screen could make it like any other Android smartphone. Flip it over, and that’s where things start to change. The claim to fame behind Honor’s Robot Phone, and the reason it’s trending on social media, is its robotic arm that springs out from the back, carrying a 200-megapixel camera with it. Once extended, the arm functions as a gimbal, allowing the camera to move freely in all three dimensions. Honor claims that its gimbal mechanism required more than 60 manufacturing processes, over 100 precision components, and more than 100 patents. The company says the titanium gimbal system is much smaller than traditional handheld gimbals, while fitting inside the phone’s 9.6mm-thick body.

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Your robotic personal assistant

The highlight, of course, is the robotic arm that swings out from the rear to reveal the camera. You can activate it in two ways either manually through the camera app or using gestures. If you choose the latter option, the Yoyo app opens automatically, instantly turning your phone into your robotic personal assistant. The Robot Phone can interpret the world around it through its camera and supports back-and-forth conversations, similar to Gemini Live.

Honor The Robot Phone features a three-axis gimbal camera that slides out on a robotic arm, making it unlike any other smartphone on the market. (Image credit: Honor)

Creators’ dream phone

The Robot Phone combines a gimbal-style camera with a smartphone, replacing the need to carry both a phone and a handheld camera. It features a 200MP main camera, 200MP telephoto, and 50MP ultrawide, with the main camera co-developed with ARRI. The device offers three smart-tracking modes and six dynamic camera modes. Its AI SpinShot feature, for example, let users rotate the gimbal 90 or 180 degrees at the press of a button while recording for creative shots. No wonder Honor’s partnership with ARRI gives the Robot Phone more credibility to be used as a filmmaking device. ARRI is widely regarded as a gold standard in cinematography, with its cameras used extensively in major Hollywood productions.

Top-end specs

The Robot Phone features a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 6,800 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, with up to 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and a 7,060mAh battery that supports 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. Its specifications are indeed impressive, putting it on par with flagship smartphones from other major phone makers.

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Honor The Robot Phone is currently exclusive to the Chinese market. (Image credit: Honor)

A premium experience

The Robot Phone is priced at 9,999 yuan ($1,483) for the 12GB RAM version and 12,999 yuan ($1,923) for the 16GB version. That puts it firmly in the high-end Android smartphone category, competing with the iPhone 17 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra on price. However, no other phone on the market offers what the Robot Phone does: a robotic arm that swings out from the rear to reveal the camera.

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Anuj Bhatia
Anuj Bhatia

Anuj Bhatia is an Assistant Editor at indianexpress.com with a career spanning over a decade. Active in the domain since 2011, he has established himself as a distinct voice in tech journalism, specializing in long-form narratives that bridge the gap between complex innovation and consumer lifestyle. Experience & Career: Anuj has been a key contributor to The Indian Express since late 2016. Prior to his current tenure, he served as a Senior Tech Writer at My Mobile magazine and held a role as a reviewer and tech writer at Gizbot. His professional trajectory reflects a rigorous commitment to technology reporting, backed by a postgraduate degree from Banaras Hindu University. Expertise & Focus Areas: Anuj’s reporting covers the spectrum of personal technology, characterized by a unique blend of modern analysis and historical context. His key focus areas include: Core Technology: Comprehensive coverage of smartphones, personal computers, apps, and lifestyle tech. Deep-Dive Narratives: Specializes in composing longer-form feature articles and explainers that explore the intersection of history, technology, and popular culture. Global & Local Scope: Reports extensively on major international product launches from industry titans like Apple and Google, while simultaneously covering the ecosystem of indie and home-grown tech startups. Niche Interests: A dedicated focus on vintage technology and retro gaming, offering readers a nostalgic yet analytical perspective on the evolution of tech. Authoritativeness & Trust Anuj is a trusted voice in the industry, recognized for his ability to de-jargonize trending topics and provide context to rapid technological advancements. His authority is reinforced by his on-ground presence at major international tech conferences and his nuanced approach to product reviews. By balancing coverage of the world's most valuable tech brands with emerging startups, he offers a holistic and objective view of the global technology landscape. Find all stories by Anuj Bhatia here. You can find Anuj on Linkedin. ... Read More

 

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