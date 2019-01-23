Toggle Menu Sections
Honor View20 with 48MP camera, punch-hole screen launched in Parishttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/honor-view20-with-48mp-camera-punch-hole-screen-launched-in-paris-5550611/

Honor View20 with 48MP camera, punch-hole screen launched in Paris

Honor View20 is a premium mid-range smartphone, featuring a punch-hole screen, Kirin 980 processor and a 48MP camera on the back.

Honor View20, Honor View20 launch in India, Honor View20 price in India, Honor View20 specifications, Honor View20 review, Honor View20 Amazon India, Honor View20 sale date, Honor View20 features
Officially announced in China in December, Honor View20 is coming to India on January 29.

Honor has announced its flagship View20 with a 48MP rear camera at a global launch event in Paris, France.

The View20 is one of the first smartphones in the market to feature a punch-hole camera on the front. In Europe, Honor View20 is priced at Euro 569, which converts to around Rs 46,000 plus. Honor View20 is already available in China.

The View20 (also known as V20 in China) comes with a distinctive, V-shaped pattern on the phone’s glass surface which changes colours. The phone is also available in red or blue finishes.

The View20 is also one of the first few smartphones – alongside the Samsung Galaxy A8s and Huawei Nova 4 – to come with a distinguished cut-out punch hole screen for the front-facing camera. That simply means the display is entirely edge-to-edge with a small cut-out for the lens on the top-left corner – and yes, no notch. A 6.4-inch FHD+ panel adorns the front.

Honor View20 also has a 48MP rear camera that uses a Sony IMX586 sensor, which works in tandem with the Kirin 980 processor – the same chipset that also powers Huawei Mate 20 Pro. The processor is paired with 6GB/8GB RAM – and storage options up to 256GB.

The battery capacity is pretty impressive, too, at 4000mAh. A secondary ToF (Time of Flight) camera is also there on the back which helps in identifying 3D objects. On the front, you will see a 25MP selfie snapper. The smartphone also boasts a fingerprint scanner, which can be found on the rear.

Also read : Honor View20 first impressions: New design, 48MP rear camera

Honor says the View20 is coming to other markets, including India. The company has already sent press invitations for the launch of Honor View20 in the country. The launch is scheduled to happen on January 29 in Gurugram, Haryana. Honor View20 is exclusive to Amazon.in. The premium mid-range smartphone is likely to cost around Rs 40,000.

Advertising

Honor also showcased a Honor Watch Magic and Honor FlyPods Lite at the Paris event. The FlyPods are similar to the Apple AirPods.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Nokia 8 starts receiving Android 9 Pie update again: Report
2 Vivo APEX 2019 teaser video with next-gen elevating camera revealed in official video
3 Lenovo Z5 Pro GT open for pre-orders in China, 12GB RAM variant spotted on GeekBench