Honor View20 with 48MP camera, punch-hole screen launched in Paris

Honor has announced its flagship View20 with a 48MP rear camera at a global launch event in Paris, France.

The View20 is one of the first smartphones in the market to feature a punch-hole camera on the front. In Europe, Honor View20 is priced at Euro 569, which converts to around Rs 46,000 plus. Honor View20 is already available in China.

The View20 (also known as V20 in China) comes with a distinctive, V-shaped pattern on the phone’s glass surface which changes colours. The phone is also available in red or blue finishes.

The View20 is also one of the first few smartphones – alongside the Samsung Galaxy A8s and Huawei Nova 4 – to come with a distinguished cut-out punch hole screen for the front-facing camera. That simply means the display is entirely edge-to-edge with a small cut-out for the lens on the top-left corner – and yes, no notch. A 6.4-inch FHD+ panel adorns the front.

Honor View20 also has a 48MP rear camera that uses a Sony IMX586 sensor, which works in tandem with the Kirin 980 processor – the same chipset that also powers Huawei Mate 20 Pro. The processor is paired with 6GB/8GB RAM – and storage options up to 256GB.

The battery capacity is pretty impressive, too, at 4000mAh. A secondary ToF (Time of Flight) camera is also there on the back which helps in identifying 3D objects. On the front, you will see a 25MP selfie snapper. The smartphone also boasts a fingerprint scanner, which can be found on the rear.

Honor says the View20 is coming to other markets, including India. The company has already sent press invitations for the launch of Honor View20 in the country. The launch is scheduled to happen on January 29 in Gurugram, Haryana. Honor View20 is exclusive to Amazon.in. The premium mid-range smartphone is likely to cost around Rs 40,000.

Honor also showcased a Honor Watch Magic and Honor FlyPods Lite at the Paris event. The FlyPods are similar to the Apple AirPods.