Honor View20 vs Samsung Galaxy A8s: Here’s a comparison of the two phones

Honor View20, the company’s first smartphone with punch hole display and 48MP rear camera has made its debut in China. The phone is expected to launch in India soon, though an exact date is unclear at this point. The highlight of Honor View20 is its in-display hole that includes the front camera.

A similar screen was seen on Samsung Galaxy A8s, a design that the company likes to called Infinity-O display. Samsung Galaxy A8s is a mid-range premium phone that has triple rear camera setup and a glass back design. However, there is no word on whether it will launch in India. So, how do the two phones compare with each other? We find out:

Honor View20 vs Samsung Galaxy A8s: Price, availability

Honor View20 is currently available for pre-orders in China and the first sale will be held on December 28. The View20 will be launched globally in Paris on January 22, the company had announced. It will also launch in India and will be exclusive to Amazon, though the company has not confirmed an exact date as of now.

Honor View20 price in China starts at 2,999 yuan or Rs 30,000 approximately for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will cost 3,499 yuan, which is around Rs 35,000 on conversion. The higher-end 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at 3,999 yuan (Rs 40,500 approx). India price is expected to be around the same.

Samsung Galaxy A8s has a similar pricing in China as 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model will cost 2,999 yuan. Samsung has not announced the price of 8GB RAM model as of now. The phone will go on sale in China via Samsung online store as well as e-commerce website JD from December 31. Details on India availability are unclear at this point.

Honor View20 vs Samsung Galaxy A8s: Design and display

Honor View20 gets a 6.4-inch display, while Galaxy A8s has a slightly smaller 6.2-inch screen. Both the smartphones sport full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The devices have a circular in-display hole that holds the front camera, which helps maximise the screen viewing space. The hole on the upper-left side of the full screen display of Honor View20 is 4.5mm in diameter.

Samsung Galaxy A8s sports a glass and metal design similar to Samsung Galaxy A7 and Galaxy A9. The phone is 7.4mm in terms of thickness, and comes in a black/green, blue, and silver coloured variants. Honor View20 sports a reflective V-shaped pattern at the back. It can be bought in red, blue and black colour options.

Honor View20 vs Samsung Galaxy A8s: Camera

Honor View20 has dual rear cameras, where the primary camera is Sony IMX586 48MP sensor, while the secondary camera is a Time of Flight (ToF) camera, which is said to support 3D slimming feature. The camera for the Honor V20 also supports AI features for extra clarity. The front camera is 25MP with f/2.0 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy A8s features triple rear cameras, a combination of 24MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, 10MP secondary camera and a third 5MP camera. It gets a 24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture. The front camera on both the phones are placed inside the hole in the display.

Honor View20 vs Samsung Galaxy A8s: Processor, battery and memory

Honor View20 is powered by octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor with the company’s nine liquid cool technology and GPU Turbo 2.0. It will be available in 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM options coupled with 128GB and 256GB storage on board. The phone sports a circular rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor. Honor View20 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and its supports super fast charging technology as well.

Samsung Galaxy A8s packs octa-core Snapdragon 710 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal space. The storage is expandable via a microSD card slot. Samsung Galaxy A8s has a 3400 mAh battery on board. The phone has a Type-C USB port at the bottom, though Samsung has skipped the 3.5mm headphone jack on this device.

Honor View20 runs Android 9.0 Pie with MagicUI 2.0.1 skin on top. The Galaxy A8s runs Android Oreo 8.1 with Samsung’s Experience UI 9.5.