Honor View20, Samsung Galaxy A8s: A new kind of display is officially here

Honor View20 is officially the first phone from the brand to sport a punch-in hole on the display for front camera, and launched soon after the Samsung Galaxy A8s, which also has a similar screen.

Samsung is calling this kind of a display as ‘Infinity-O’, where there is a small round hole beneath the display with the front camera sensor. This allows the manufacturer to go for a nearly bezel-less screen, without relying on a notch or even a sliding mechanism for the front camera, like Oppo and Vivo have done.

In Honor’s case, the View20 has a screen-to-body ratio of nearly 100 per cent or a fully bezel-less phone, according to the company.

Though details of Honor View20 are scarce, is is also known that the phone sports a 48MP rear camera. Xiaomi is another player that is reportedly gearing up to launch its 48MP back camera phone next year in January. Samsung Galaxy A8s has triple cameras at the back.

Clearly, the highlight of Honor View20 and Galaxy A8s is the new kind of display. Here is how the two phones compare in terms of design and specifications:

Honor View20 vs Samsung Galaxy A8s: Availability

Honor View20 will officially launch in Beijing on December 26, followed by a global launch in Paris on January 22 next year. Samsung Galaxy A8s is up for registrations on the company’s China website and it will be open for pre-orders from December 21. Samsung has not yet revealed the price of the Galaxy A8s.

Honor View20 vs Samsung Galaxy A8s: Design and Display

Honor View20 has an in-display front camera which is placed inside a 4.5mm diameter circular hole on the upper-left side of the screen. Thanks to in-display front camera, the screen has even more viewing space and close to 100 per cent screen-to-body-ratio.

Samsung Galaxy A8s has an in-display hole for front camera as well in the Infinity-O display. The Galaxy A8s is the company’s first phone with a cutout for the front camera, which is beneath the display. The hole on the Galaxy A8s is around 6.7mm, which is bigger than the one on the Honor View20. The Galaxy A8s has a screen-to-body ratio of 84.7 per cent.

Neither of the two phones sport a notch. Samsung Galaxy A8s has 6.4-inch display with full HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio is 19.5:9. It sports a glass back design with glossy finish that we saw on Samsung’s Galaxy A and Galaxy S series devices. This phone also comes with an LCD display and not an AMOLED one, as seen on other Galaxy A series devices.

Honor View20 vs Samsung Galaxy A8s: Specifications and features

Honor View20 features a 48MP rear camera with Sony IMX586 CMOS sensor and 0.8-micron pixel size. It will also support AI HDR features. The phone will be powered by the same Kirin 980 processor that also powers the flagships Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20.

Other features of Honor View20 include “Link Turbo”, an AI-powered feature that allows simultaneous downloading via 4G and Wi-Fi networks.

Samsung Galaxy A8s is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor coupled with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The battery is 3,400 mAh battery and the phones usesa USB Type-C port for charging. Samsung has ditched a 3.5mm headphone jack on Galaxy A8s, and this is the first phone from the company to do so.

Samsung Galaxy A8s has triple rear cameras, a combination of 24MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 10MP with 2X optical zoom and a 5MP camera for depth-sensing. The front 24MP is placed inside the hole in the display. The Galaxy A8s runs Android Oreo 8.1 with Samsung’s Experience UI 9.5.