Honor View20 pricing, Maserati Edition leaked ahead of launch

Honor View20, the company's flagship smartphone, will be officially made official in China on December 26.

Honor View20 comes with a punch-hole display, Kirin 980 processor and a 4000mAh battery.

Honor will launch its flagship View20 at a high-profile event in China on December 26. Ahead of the launch, the phone’s pricing has been leaked. A user on Weibo revealed that the View20 will cost 2799 Yuan (or approx Rs 28,421) for the model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and 3299 Yuan (or approx Rs 33,498) for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone is already listed at VMall for pre-order. It is listed in Charm Blue and Midnight Black colour options.

It is no more a hidden fact that Honor’s next-generation flagship is the View20 or the Honor V20 in China. Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has already confirmed that the View20 sports a “punch-hole” display, the cut-out on the top left of the screen that houses the front-facing camera. In addition, the handset is powered by Huawei’s custom Kirin 980 processor, alongside a 48MP camera on the back, 4000mAh battery and a 25MP front-facing camera.

Separately, a Maserati edition of the View20 has been leaked ahead of the launch. A close-up shot of the View20 Maserati Edition reveals the logo of Maserati, the iconic Italian luxury car maker. Not much is known about the limited edition model at the moment, but we do know that it will look exactly like the regular model, barring a few changes here and there.

Just last week, OnePlus announced the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, a special edition model of the regular OnePlus 6T. The smartphone features 10GB RAM and super fast “Wrap Charge 30” charging technology. The limited edition phone is already available in India, where it costs Rs 50,990.

