Honor View20 prebookings open in India, company offering free headphones

Huawei sub-brand Honor has opened pre-bookings for its flagship smartphone, Honor View20 in India. Interested users can visit the company’s official website to pre-book the device, Amazon will make its pre-booking page live on January 15.

The device will officially launch in India on January 29 at an event being held in New Delhi. This is the first smartphone from the company to be launched with a punch hole display and was earlier launched in China with the name Honor V20.

The company is offering all consumers who pre-order the device a complementary pair of Honor Sport BT earphones. To avail this offer, customers can head to Honor India’s official website and click on the pre-booking tab. On the page, they can then go ahead and press the pre-book icon and pay Rs 1,000 to secure their pre-booking.

After the payment is successful a pre-booking coupon will be added to your Honor account, which can be then used while purchasing the Honor View20 when it goes on sale.

The complementary pair of Bluetooth earphones will be sent to all consumers who pre-book the device along with it. Consumers pre-booking the device from Amazon will also be eligible to get a free pair of Honor Sport BT earphones.

Honor View20 was originally launched in China in three RAM/internal storage variants.

The 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant is priced at 2,999 Yuan (approximately Rs 30,000), the 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage is priced at CNY 3,499 Yuan (approximately Rs 35,000). Lastly, its Moschino Edition with 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage is priced at 3,999 Yuan (approximately Rs 40,000).

Honor View20 sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2310×1080 pixels. It is powered by the company’s own HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor paired with ARM Mali-G76 GPU. It comes with 6GB/8GB RAM along with 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own Magic UI 2.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

The device comes with a dual camera sensor on the back consisting of a 48MP primary Sony IMX586 primary sensor paired with a 3D Time of Flight secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 25MP sensor for taking selfies.