Honor View20 with punch hole display, 48MP camera launched: Price, specs

Honor View20 has been officially launched in China. This is Honor’s first smartphone with in-display hole for the front camera and 48MP rear camera. Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor had announced that View20 will launch inb China on December 26, followed by a global launch in Paris on January 22. The company also put out teaser images of the phone showcasing the “punch hole” display.

Honor View20 launch: Price, sale date

Honor View20 price in China starts at 2,999 yuan (Rs 30,000 aprox) for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will cost 3,499 yuan, which is around Rs 35,000 on conversion. The phone can be booked from December 26 to December 27. The first sale will begin December 28 on Vmall, Tmall, Suning and more platforms. The company has launched 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model as well, which is priced at 3,999 yuan (Rs 40,500 approx).

Honor View20 launch: Specifications and features

Honor View20 gets an in-display circular hole that holds the front camera, similar to Infinity-O display on Samsung Galaxy A8s. The hole on the upper-left side of the full screen display is 4.5mm in diameter. The phone has triple rear cameras, a combination of 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera in addition to a Time of Flight (ToF) camera, which is said to support 3D slimming feature.

Honor View20 features a 6.4-inch FullView display. It sports a circular rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor and not an in-display sensor. In terms of design, the back cover has a reflective V-shaped pattern. The phone is powered by the company’s own Kirin 980 octa-core processor with its nine liquid cool technology and GPU Turbo 2.0. The View20 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and its supports super fast charging technology as well.