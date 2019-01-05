Honor View20 India launch confirmed for January 29: Specs, expected price

Honor View20 India launch is set for January 29, the company has confirmed. Honor has already sent out ‘block your date’ invites for the launch of Honor View20 in India. Honor View20 made its debut in China in December last year with punch-hole display as its highlight. The phone has a 48MP rear camera.

Honor View20 was previously spotted listed on Amazon India as ‘Coming Soon’ suggesting the phone will exclusive to the e-commerce platform. People can register their interest for the View20 to get notified when the device becomes available for pre-booking.

The View20 is Honor’s first smartphone to launch with an in-display circular hole that holds the front camera. The V20 sports a reflective V-shaped pattern at the back. The phone has dual rear cameras, a combination of 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera in addition to a Time of Flight (ToF) camera. The cameras are said to be backed by AI. The circular cutout on the top left corner of the screen includes the front 25MP camera.

Honor View20 gets a FHD+ All-View display that measures 6.44-inches with an aspect ratio of 19.25:9. It is powered by Kirin 980 processor paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage, expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The View20 runs EMUI 9, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. The battery is 4,000mAh with support for 22.5W SuperCharger.

Honor View20 is expected to go on sale in India within a week of its launch, although exact details are unclear at this point. Ahead of India launch, Honor View20 is set to make its global debut on January 22 in Paris. In China, the phone is priced upwards of $430 (or approx Rs 30,235) for the base version (6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage). Expect India pricing to be around the same.