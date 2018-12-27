Honor View20 ‘Notify Me’ page goes live on Amazon India, launch soon?

Honor is getting ready to launch its View20 smartphone in India soon. In a press statement, the company confirmed that the View20 will be exclusive to Amazon India. The premium mid-range smartphone is listed on the e-commerce site, with the ‘Notify Me’ page is already live. Interested consumers can register their interest for the View20 and get notified once pre-booking for the device begins.

Just a day back, HonorView 20 made its China debut. This is the first smartphone under the Honor brand to launch with an in-screen punch hole selfie camera. The phone is nearly all screen on the front, with minimal bezel around the sides.

The phone’s FHD+ All-View display measures 6.44-inches with an aspect ratio of 19.25:9. Under the hood, the Honor View20 packs in a Kirin 980 processor paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Customers can further choose the device from 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The handset runs on EMUI 9 (based on Android 9.0 Pie) and is backed by a 4000mAh battery that also supports 22.5W SuperCharger.

Flip the phone, and you will find a dual rear camera setup. The setup consists of a 48MP main camera (Sony IMX586 sensor) along with a ToF (Time of Flight) 3D sensor. The main camera also supports what Huawei called Super Night Mode, which lets you take long-exposure shots. There’s also a fingerprint sensor on the back. For front portrait shots, the Honor View20 is equipped with a 25MP camera placed within the top-left corner of the display.

Expect the Honor View20 to go on sale in India in the last week of January, although the exact word on the release date is still awaited. Honor says the View20 (also known as View20 in China) will make its global debut on January 22 in Paris. In China, the phone is priced upwards of $430 (or approx Rs 30,235) for the base version (6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage).